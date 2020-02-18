Will Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Harlem Succeed in Overtown?

For the past four years, Samuelsson has worked to transform a long-shuttered Miami landmark into an outpost of Red Rooster Harlem.

Each year, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival stages a tribute dinner, a black-tie affair at which renowned chefs gather to cook for one of their industry's shining stars. The guest of honor is typically a person who has done the culinary world proud not only through their cooking talents but also via humanitarian efforts. Past recipients include Bobby Flay, Jonathan Waxman, and José Andrés, the last of whom was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year for the disaster-relief work of his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

This year's honoree, chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, will bask in the plaudits of his colleagues at a propitious moment. Less than 24 hours after the $500-a-plate dinner Saturday, February 22, Samuelsson will cohost the festival's From Harlem to Overtown Brunch, where attendees will munch on seafood rice and chicken and waffles, sip cocktails and champagne, and get a sneak peek at the New York City-based restaurateur's newest venture: Red Rooster Overtown.

For the past four years, Samuelsson has worked to transform a long-shuttered Miami landmark into an outpost of Red Rooster Harlem, which he opened in its namesake neighborhood to great acclaim in late 2010.

The effort to duplicate that feat in Overtown dates back to late winter 2016, when the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency issued a request for proposals to revitalize a former pool hall at 920 NW Second Ave. that had been owned by legendary Overtown nightlife impresario Clyde Killens and was in the midst of an $850,000 overhaul. A year later, the redevelopment agency's board of directors voted unanimously to sell to Samuelsson's restaurant group, which beat out a handful of rival proposals, including plans submitted by brunchtime favorite Morgans and the since-closed Crescendo Jazz and Blues Lounge on Biscayne Boulevard. The former pool hall's $1.5 million price tag was significantly offset by an Overtown/Park West grant of $1 million to assist with the buildout.

"You are part of a renaissance that's going to mean the most for this neighborhood," redevelopment board chairman Keon Hardemon told the VIPs who gathered at the site in 2018 for an alfresco luncheon, the Associated Press reported. "We want this place to truly be the Harlem of the South."

Red Rooster will occupy the site of a pool hall owned by the late nightlife promoter Clyde Killens. Photo courtesy of HistoryMiami Museum

Overtown is at the precipice of dramatic change. Development from recent booms in downtown to the south and Wynwood to the north is slowly creeping into the area. Late last year, developer Michael Simkins, son of business magnate Leon Simkins, won approval to purchase 14 parcels in the heart of the neighborhood to create the Overtown Culture & Entertainment District, a cluster of art and performance spaces dotted with small parks. Around the same time, according to county property records, Sarkis Izmirlian paid $6.6 million for a shuttered convenience store on Overtown's northern boundary. The billionaire hotelier has yet to divulge his plans for the property.

But no project has garnered more attention than Samuelsson's.

"The history here is iconic. This is the place where Sam Cooke played live, where Muhammad Ali stayed after beating Sonny Liston on Miami Beach," the restaurateur tells New Times in a phone interview. "Red Rooster will be inspired by Overtown and African-American culture. And like Red Rooster Harlem, it's not just about the kitchen or tables — it's about the music, it's about the art, it's about being the place where people come after church, it's about being in the community and of the community."

Born Kassahun Tsegiewas in Addis-Ababa in 1971, Marcus Samuelsson was adopted by a Swedish family and raised in Scandinavia after he was separated from his birth family during the brutal civil war that broke out in Ethiopia when he was an infant. He attended culinary school in Gothenburg and then embarked on a series of internships across Europe before making his way to the United States in 1994 as a stagiaire at New York City's Aquavit. Samuelsson worked his way up the ladder at the Scandinavian restaurant and eventually assumed the role of executive chef. At the age of 24, he became the youngest chef to receive a three-star review from the New York Times. Today his company, the Marcus Samuelsson Group, boasts a dozen restaurant properties in the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Bermuda.

"It's not just about the kitchen — it's about being in the community and of the community." Facebook

When Samuelsson inaugurated his first Red Rooster, Harlem was in the midst of a massive transformation that saw the increasing affluence of polished Midtown Manhattan whitewash its way northward. Thanks in no small part to Samuelsson's savvy, good intentions, and good timing, his restaurant on Lenox Avenue became synonymous with the effort to preserve Harlem's historic soul even as downtown encroached. He combined his global take on soul food with a supper club and exhibition space. And he partnered with local job-training programs to hire employees from the neighborhood, which gained him a reputation as a cultural Johnny Appleseed, spreading good works and goodwill wherever he went.

"The racial and ethnic variety in the vast bar and loft-like dining room are virtually unrivaled," the New York Times food critic Sam Sifton marveled in a 2011 review of Red Rooster Harlem. "The restaurant may not be the best to open in New York City this year (though the food is good). But it will surely be counted as among the most important. It is that rarest of cultural enterprises, one that supports not just the idea or promise of diversity, but diversity itself."