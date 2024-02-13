Miami's First Eclectic Jamaican Restaurant Set to Open February 15

The creative minds behind local Jamaican mini-chain Jrk! are opening Mangrove, a Caribbean restaurant, bar, and lounge in downtown Miami, on Thursday, February 15.
Drawing inspiration from the success of the traditional Jamaican cuisine served at Jrk! 's downtown and Aventura locations, Mangrove is on a mission to redefine the casual fine-dining space with a similar experience, elevated by lively cocktails, music delivered via vinyl, and a strong sense of community.
"This project is about breaking down barriers and uniting people through food, music, and culture," says Mangrove managing partner Max Pierre.
The vibrant bar, restaurant, and lounge promises a symphony of flavors, rhythms, and camaraderie, adding Caribbean flair to the heart and soul of downtown Miami.
Embracing the brand's mantra, "Real food, done betta," Mangrove will maintain its dedication to authenticity, "done betta" with elevated flavors, funky cocktails, and a vinyl music lounge.
The cocktail menu features refreshing concoctions like the "Red Red Wine" cocktail, made with white rum, sorrel, ginger, and fresh lime juice. Another featured cocktail, the "Hotstepper," is a passionfruit-based tropical drink that might make you feel as though you've teleported to the Caribbean.
"Mangrove is a testament to our love for Caribbean culture, a celebration of authenticity, and an immersive experience for our patrons," Wayne Sharpe, Mangrove's cofounder and executive chef, tells New Times. "We've curated a space where every dish, every note, and every moment transports you to the heart of Jamaica."
On Wednesdays, Mangrove hosts a special happy hour with an evening of island vibes. The restaurant will also host happy hour every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., crafting delicious cocktails.
Cheers to having a little bit more of Kingston, Jamaica, in the melting pot that is Miami.
Mangrove. 103 NW First Ave., Miami; mangrove.miami. Opens Thursday, February 15. Dinner reservations are available via Resy.com.