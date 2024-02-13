 Mangrove Jamaican Restaurant and Lounge to Open in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Miami's First Eclectic Jamaican Restaurant Set to Open February 15

The founders of Jrk! are opening Mangrove, a funky new Jamaican restaurant in downtown Miami.
February 13, 2024
Mangrove aims to take guests on a nostalgic journey through Caribbean and Jamaican roots, and you'll get that feeling from the moment you step through the door.
Mangrove aims to take guests on a nostalgic journey through Caribbean and Jamaican roots, and you'll get that feeling from the moment you step through the door. Mangrove photo
Share this:
The creative minds behind local Jamaican mini-chain Jrk! are opening Mangrove, a Caribbean restaurant, bar, and lounge in downtown Miami, on Thursday, February 15.

Drawing inspiration from the success of the traditional Jamaican cuisine served at Jrk! 's downtown and Aventura locations, Mangrove is on a mission to redefine the casual fine-dining space with a similar experience, elevated by lively cocktails, music delivered via vinyl, and a strong sense of community.

"This project is about breaking down barriers and uniting people through food, music, and culture," says Mangrove managing partner Max Pierre.

The vibrant bar, restaurant, and lounge promises a symphony of flavors, rhythms, and camaraderie, adding Caribbean flair to the heart and soul of downtown Miami.

Embracing the brand's mantra, "Real food, done betta," Mangrove will maintain its dedication to authenticity, "done betta" with elevated flavors, funky cocktails, and a vinyl music lounge.
click to enlarge Cocktails in different glasses
The lounge at Mangrove seamlessly transforms into a lounge with cocktails like "Red Red Wine," made with white rum, sorrel, ginger, and fresh lime juice.
Mangrove photo
A scattering of seating arrangements ranging from cool barstools to leather banquettes, coupled with a mix of modern and vintage barware, imbues Mangrove with the vibe of a place where history meets the present.

The cocktail menu features refreshing concoctions like the "Red Red Wine" cocktail, made with white rum, sorrel, ginger, and fresh lime juice. Another featured cocktail, the "Hotstepper," is a passionfruit-based tropical drink that might make you feel as though you've teleported to the Caribbean.
click to enlarge The lounge with a yellow DJ booth
Every Wednesday, Mangrove transforms into a reggae haven, harmonizing beats with flavors for an evening of rhythmic bliss and island vibes.
Mangrove photo
Mangrove's dinner menu offers a variety of Caribbean dishes. Appetizers include Mangrove's jerk skewers and "Rough Gal' Wings," while entrées span from a ginger rosemary snapper with steamed garlic broccolini and honey-glazed carrots to a signature fried jerk chicken sandwich and roasted salmon with citrus-Champagne sauce.

"Mangrove is a testament to our love for Caribbean culture, a celebration of authenticity, and an immersive experience for our patrons," Wayne Sharpe, Mangrove's cofounder and executive chef, tells New Times. "We've curated a space where every dish, every note, and every moment transports you to the heart of Jamaica."
click to enlarge A fish dish served on the bone
The ginger rosemary snapper with steamed garlic broccolini at Mangrove in downtown Miami
Mangrove photo
Mangrove opens its doors for dinner Thursday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar and lounge welcome guests on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Wednesdays, Mangrove hosts a special happy hour with an evening of island vibes. The restaurant will also host happy hour every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., crafting delicious cocktails.

Cheers to having a little bit more of Kingston, Jamaica, in the melting pot that is Miami.

Mangrove. 103 NW First Ave., Miami; mangrove.miami. Opens Thursday, February 15. Dinner reservations are available via Resy.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

Nick Jonas Is Opening a Rooftop Tequila Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Openings & Closings

Nick Jonas Is Opening a Rooftop Tequila Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The Best South Beach Wine & Food Festival Events for Wine Lovers

Cocktails & Spirits

The Best South Beach Wine & Food Festival Events for Wine Lovers

By Cindy Ferreiro and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Paradis Books &amp; Bread in North Miami Has Closed Its Doors

Openings & Closings

Paradis Books & Bread in North Miami Has Closed Its Doors

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Telemundo's Chef James Tahhan Opens La Doña in Sunrise

Openings & Closings

Telemundo's Chef James Tahhan Opens La Doña in Sunrise

By Jesse Scott
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation