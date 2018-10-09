Make CBD-Infused Vegan Chocolate Truffles at the Sacred Space

Chocolate plus CBD? That's a match made in dessert heaven. And you can get in on the cannabidiol action at an upcoming make-your-own-chocolate truffle class at the Sacred Space next week.

Josh Solis, also known as Chef Sol, will lead the workshop. The vegan truffles are a twist on the brigadeiro .

"The brigadeiro is a traditional Brazilian dessert created in 1940. It is made of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and chocolate sprinkles covering the outside layer," Chef Sol explains.

"The brigadeiro makes up a big part of the Brazilian culture and is considered a national icon. Generally made in Brazilian homes, it can be eaten with a spoon straight from the pot, which is why it can sometimes be called ' brigadeiro de colher ' (spoon brigadeiro ). It is generally shaped into small balls covered in chocolate sprinkles and placed in a small cupcake mold."

The raw, vegan treats will be infused with CBD or cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis that doesn't have THC — so no getting stoned.

"The fact that CBD-rich cannabis is nonpsychoactive or less psychoactive than THC-dominant strains makes it an appealing option for patients looking for relief from inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions without disconcerting feelings of lethargy or dysphoria," Chef Sol says.

He will also school attendees on the potential benefits of CBD, which can include helping with arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, schizophrenia, posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.

Chef Sol has been plant-based for nearly a decade and is known for crowd-pleasing creations that people frequently can't tell are vegan. His signature style draws from his Cuban and Brazilian heritage.

He's worked for celebrities such as Larenz Tate, Common, and Ty Dolla $ign. He's also learned from celebrity chefs Matthew Kenney and Bryan Lucas and earned a Raw Chef Culinary Certification from the Graff Academy of Raw Food Education.

As far as what guests will score at the workshop, Chef Sol says, "Attendees will leave home with a detailed recipe card courtesy of Plant Culinary at the Sacred Space, along with their own homemade raw vegan CBD-infused brigadeiro truffles. They'll also take home a wealth of knowledge about infusing food with CBD and the benefits of investing it in this form."

CBD Truffle Workshop. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, at the Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-621-5006; thesacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $120 via consciouscityguide.com.