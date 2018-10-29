Longtime Pubbelly Chef, Guillermo Concha, Dies at 42

Guillermo Concha, a chef that worked in some of Miami's most revered kitchens, has died at 42.

The chef, who had moved to New York to pursue his culinary career, was found unresponsive in his apartment, according to his longtime friend and mentor, Jose Mendin. An official cause of death has not been announced.

Pubbelly's Mendin, who met Concha when they both opened the original Nobu Miami together back in 2001, called Concha his brother. "He was a true cook. He wanted to be at the stove all the time."

Mendin said that the two lost touch for a while, but reconnected right before Pubbelly (now Pubbelly Noodle Bar) opened. "He disappeared, but when I was about to open Pubbelly he said there was no way I was opening a restaurant without him — even if I gave him a job as a dishwasher."

Mendin did one better, hiring his old friend to work alongside him. "When we opened, it was me, Sergio [Navarro], and myself in the kitchen. He was one of the most passionate food people I've met in my life."

Concha went on to work with Mendin at several Pubbelly (now Food Comma Group) ventures including PB Steak and PB Station, where he served as executive chef.

Though funeral services for Concha were already held, Mendin is planning a memorial gathering for the late chef on November 8. The memorial, held at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, will help raise money for Concha's family. Details are forthcoming.