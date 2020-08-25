New Times Presents a Virtual Backyard BBQ With Dr. BBQ's Ray Lampe and Will Stormant

Summer in Miami is in full swing and one of the few things we can still enjoy while social distancing is a family barbecue.

New Times is partnering with Dr. BBQ's Ray Lampe and Will Stormant for a virtual cooking demonstration on Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

Together, the chefs will teach the tips and tricks behind executing the perfect St. Louis ribs with "peacipotle" sauce. Complete your meal with recipes for cowboy caviar, a favorite barbecue side dish and learn to craft two delicious cocktails — a Salty Hog and a Tito's Martini, both made with Tito's Handmade vodka.

Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe grew up in Chicago, finally turning his lifelong barbecue hobby into a career in 2000 when he moved to Florida to pursue his dreams. In 2014, Lampe was inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame, and has appeared on several Food Network shows including Firemasters, Chopped, Smoked, Tailgate Warriors With Guy Fier, Chopped Grillmasters, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. In 2018, Lampe partnered with Suzanne and Roger Perry of Tampa's Datz Restaurant Group to open Dr. BBQ’s in St. Petersburg.

Dr. BBQ's executive chef, Will Stormant, is Lampe's right hand at the restaurant. Together, they create dishes such as house-made bacon and smoked brisket and bordelaise, which can all take several days to perfect from start to finish.

To attend the free demo, register through eventbrite.com by Thursday, August 27, at 5 p.m. In the confirmation email, registrants will be provided with a grocery list, the better to follow Dr. BBQ's lead.

Registrants will also have the opportunity to donate to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival/Florida International University Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. So far, the fund has raised almost $1.6 million to provide immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

New Times at Home Presents a Backyard BBQ. With Dr. BBQ's Ray Lampe and Will Stormant. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.