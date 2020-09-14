New Times Presents a Virtual Backyard BBQ With Chef Allen Susser

If you want to up your culinary game, you won't want to miss a virtual cooking demonstration with one of Miami's most beloved chefs.

New Times is partnering with James Beard Award winner Allen Susser for a free virtual cooking demonstration on Wednesday, September 23, at 7 p.m. Susser will be joined by New Times food editor Laine Doss, who will act as sous chef and catch you up on Miami's latest food news.

At a private waterfront estate featured by LM Realty, the man known throughout Miami's culinary community as Chef Allen, will share tips and tricks while preparing three delicious dishes and a dessert as you cook along at home: grilled shrimp and bacon chimichurri, tandoori grilled Caribbean lobster, charred garlic naan bread, and a "Fire and Ice" mango sundae.

Participants will also learn how to perfect a passion tea lemonade spiked with Tito's Handmade vodka.

A member of Miami's original "Mango Gang," Chef Allen is now culinary director for the Cafés at Books & Books and was recently recognized by Slow Food USA with a lifetime achievement award for his commitment to working with local farmers and food artisans. Susser is a spokesperson for the National Mango Board and a culinary ambassador for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's sustainable seafood program, Seafood Watch. He received an honorary doctorate of culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University and received the President's Award for community service from Florida International University.

He is the author of five books on food and cooking, including Green Fig & Lionfish: Sustainable Caribbean Cooking (Mango Press, 2019), and the digital cookbook Jade Mountain Gastronomy (Story Farm, 2020).

This virtual event benefits Feeding South Florida, the largest food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Donations are encouraged but not required.

To participate in the free demo, register through eventbrite.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 23. A confirmation email will provide registrants with a grocery list, the better to follow Chef Allen's lead.

New Times at Home Presents a Backyard BBQ with Chef Allen Susser and Laine Doss. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com by 5 p.m., September 23.