Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company celebrates WeirdtoberfestEXPAND
Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company celebrates Weirdtoberfest
Courtesy John Falco

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company Celebrates Miami's Weirdest Holiday

Haidar Hachem | November 16, 2018 | 12:12pm
This Saturday, November 17, Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company will celebrate Weirdtoberfest, a made-up holiday described by John Falco, owner of Lincoln's Beard, as "a mix of Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving, and all things weird."

The event has some interesting traditions, according to Falco. Participants are asked to wear weird socks and bandannas. Also, for the duration of the day, all men will be referred to as "Steve" and all women will be called "Barbara."

The day's festivities will include two beer releases. They're collaborations with local brewers. 

Sweet Mercy Brewing Company's collab with Lincoln's Beard is Mojo Hands — a Helles lager with star fruit and pineapple juice ($2.50 for a five-ounce pour or $6 for 16 ounces). 

The second beer is a collaboration with Thirsty Samurai Piggy called No Me Tocas, a rye stout with dulce de leche and toasted hazelnut  ($3.25 for a five-ounce pour or $7.50 for 16 ounces). One dollar from the sale of every No Me Tocas will benefit Samurai Piggy & Friends, a nonprofit that supports the less fortunate and children with cancer, diabetes, and special needs.

In addition, the onsite food truck the Westchester will serve slow-roasted caja china pork over white potatoes ($10), along with pork butt injected with the new stout release.

Weirdtoberfest. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Lincoln's Beard Brewing, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

    Send: