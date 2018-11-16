Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company Celebrates Miami's Weirdest Holiday

This Saturday, November 17, Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company will celebrate Weirdtoberfest, a made-up holiday described by John Falco, owner of Lincoln's Beard, as "a mix of Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving, and all things weird."

The event has some interesting traditions, according to Falco. Participants are asked to wear weird socks and bandannas. Also, for the duration of the day, all men will be referred to as "Steve" and all women will be called "Barbara."