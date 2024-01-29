You Can Now Buy Knaus Berry Farm Buns Across Miami for the First Time

If you're reading this wondering, "How is it only Monday?" then this sweet news might just make your week. Or year. Who are we kidding? This is the best news that's rolled by our desk since this year started (see what I did there).
For the first time in decades, South Florida's very own Knaus Berry Farm, home of the most popular cinnamon buns in town, has selected two local businesses across Miami-Dade County as official satellite stores to sell its famous buns at. (Plus, an additional restaurant is now serving the bun on its menu — and it ain't a bakery.)
The two lucky shops chosen to expand Knaus Berry's cinnamon bun sales across Miami are Max'd Out Donuts located in North Miami Beach and Babe's Meat & Counter located in Palmetto Bay. The former was voted New Times' Best Doughnuts 2023, while the latter was voted New Times' Best Burger 2021. Therefore, we're excited about this.
Both shops will sell bags of the Knaus Berry buns by the half-dozen throughout the duration of Knaus Berry Farm's open season, which begins each year around October and ends sometime in April.
Although both Babe's Meat & Counter and Max'd Out Donuts have a history of collaborating with Knaus Berry Farm in the past, never have they collaborated in this capacity.
Instagram account. The caption for the post emphasized the importance of fans knowing this was currently the one and only shop in the Pinecrest-Palmetto Bay area to sell the sticky buns. The post reads, in part, "...@babefroman305 The ONLY place in Pinecrest that sells #knausberryfarm."
The custom butcher and sandwich shop, which was established more than a decade ago as a mom-and-pop business at Pinecrest Farmer's Market, has been a brick-and-mortar shop for the past six years. They produce all of their meats in-house, including bacon.
"About three years ago, Knaus Berry contacted us about making bacon bits for a special cinnamon roll that they liked to make and we began working together," owner Jason Schoendorfer tells New Times. "This year, they decided to expand the sales of their buns, and we were more than happy to sell them here at our shop, as we have always supported local producers, and they are absolute legends in the South Florida food scene, so it was a no-brainer."
Then, the sweet news kept on rolling in.
On January 18, Max'd Out Donuts and Knaus Berry Farm announced the return of their collaboration doughnut on Instagram, the "Sticky Icky Bun Donut," available only on Saturdays and Sundays at the doughnut shop (although, with limited supplies, as they sell out quickly). The doughnut features the farm's famous sticky bun wrapped with Max’s signature brioche dough, which is then fried and coated with roasted pecan toffee syrup and topped with local strawberries.
Knaus Berry Farm made the announcement on Instagram on January 23.
"We started an experiment last week making our cinnamon rolls available @babefroman305 in Pinecrest," reads the caption. "This week, we are headed to North Miami Beach @maxdoutdonuts. Please visit one (or both) of these locations and pick up some fine meats, sandwiches, and donuts. Maybe a 6-pack of cinnamon rolls. Tell us what you think."
When Max Santiago, owner of Max'd Out Donuts and former founder, executive pastry chef, and business partner of the Salty Donut, heard the news he'd been selected as an official satellite store to sell six-packs of the famous buns, he was overjoyed.
"They love working with me," says Santiago. "This year, Knaus Berry surprised me by saying, 'Hey, want to be an official satellite store that sells our sticky buns, too?' And I was like, 'Of course! I'm so honored!' What a privilege.'"
Santiago says the opportunity to sell the buns will allow those living up north in Broward to try Knaus Berry Farms for the first time.
"They [Knaus Berry Farm] know people are going to come to my shop in North Miami Beach, especially my fans," explains Santiago. "And since we're close to Hollywood and Broward, this will give more people the opportunity to try the sticky buns than ever before."
"Now, if you get the urge for a Knaus Berry sticky bun, you don't have to drive all the way down to Homestead," he says. "I'm not going to replace them, but supporting them means everything to me. Plus, they're giving me business, so it's a win-win."
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza in Miami's Upper East Side neighborhood near Morningside Park. Here, they are not selling bags of buns, but you may order a cinnamon bun off their menu for dessert.
Find the six-packs of Knaus Berry Farms cinnamon buns at Babe's Meat & Counter at 9216 SW 156th St. in Palmetto Bay, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The buns will be available at Max'd Out Donuts, located at 14871 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami Beach, Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
However, we're warning you: They sell out fast. So roll into your car and hit the gas. But don't blame us if you get a speeding ticket — we're not your roll model. (Get it? Ok, bye.)