 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Irish musicians and bagpipers were highlights of JohnMartin's celebrations.
Irish musicians and bagpipers were highlights of JohnMartin's celebrations.
Photo courtesy of JohnMartin's

JohnMartin's Irish Pub Closes After Three Decades in Coral Gables

Laine Doss | April 8, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

For more than 30 years, JohnMartin's Irish Pub was the place to knock back a pint or two and listen to Irish folk music in Coral Gables.

Now, the restaurant, a fixture on Miracle Mile since 1989, when childhood friends Martin Lynch and John Clarke decided to open a traditional Irish pub, has closed.

After government orders shuttered restaurant dining rooms for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, JohnMartin's shifted to takeout and delivery, offering drinks and traditional Irish fare to-go.

Then, at around noon yesterday (Tuesday), the restaurant's owners sent a text to regulars informing them there'd be no more pints of Guinness to share with friends at the Coral Gables eatery.

"It's not the way we planned to go out, we had planned on blowing it all out in May [with] a bunch of farewell parties but we have to play the hand we were dealt," Lynch and Clarke explained in the text.

"We've been at it for 31 years, and it was time to pack it in," Lynch later told the Miami Herald. "The hardest thing I've had to do was tell the employees we're closing down. It's time to stay home and stay safe."

In the late 1980s, Lynch and Clarke put their restaurant-industry backgrounds to use, re-creating a bit of their home in Killinkere, Ireland, in what came to be the area's first Irish restaurant and pub, complete with a 20-foot mahogany bar and furniture and fixtures imported from a church in Ireland.

The two friends were pioneers in the Coral Gables restaurant scene, petitioning to change the city's alcohol laws so they'd be able to serve drinks at the ornate bar. (In 1989 in Coral Gables, alcohol could only be served at a table.)

Over time, JohnMartin's Irish Pub achieved iconic status, not least for its blowout St. Patrick's Day celebrations.  Every March 17 for nearly two decades, patrons, festooned in green, spilled onto the street to listen to bagpipers and folk bands while consuming Guinness and feasting on shepherd's pie and corned beef and cabbage.

Many a U.S. city is home to many an Irish pub where expats and locals can meet over a pint, but Miami isn't Boston. Or New York. JohnMartin's provided an authentic taste of Ireland in a city not known for the wearin' o' the green.

It's early in the day, but not too early to pour one out for JohnMartin's.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.