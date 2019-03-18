 


4
Jamie DeRosa
Jamie DeRosa
Photo by Laine Doss

Coral Gables' Two-Month-Old Ad Lib Loses Chef

Zachary Fagenson | March 18, 2019 | 8:30am
Two months after opening Ad Lib, Jamie DeRosa is no longer chef of 50 Eggs' revamp of its Coral Gables restaurant.

"I put in my resignation last week," he said on a brief phone call. The chef, who was vacationing with his family, provided no further details.

Neither 50 Eggs founder John Kunkel nor anyone from the restaurant company could be immediately reached for comment. A hostess at the restaurant on Sunday afternoon said the kitchen is now led by Ricardo Torres and corporate chef Patrick Rebholz, who since joining Kunkel has helped him open spots around the globe.

Ad Lib, located in the former Swine Southern Table & Bar space, was hyped as an all-star eatery that would bring together Jamie DeRosa (who owned the now-shuttered Tongue & Cheek and Izzy's) and Miami pastry queen Hedy Goldsmith, who became nationally recognized for her work at Michael Schwartz's flagship restaurant. Three years ago Goldsmith packed up and left for California, but she has now returned home to find the pastry cooks she once trained serious forces in Miami's restaurant world.

Goldsmith also couldn't be reached to comment on what's happening in the kitchen, but the hostess did note Goldsmith is still the pastry chef.

Among the menu offerings are zucchini blossoms with ricotta, sumac, and preserved kumquats ($16); and Iberico pork with aji amarillo and pickles ($21) alongside Hedy's bittersweet chocolate tart ($15) and brown butter semifreddo ($16).

Ad Lib. 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-504-8895; adlibgables.com.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He also works as a correspondent for Reuters.

