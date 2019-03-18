Coral Gables' Two-Month-Old Ad Lib Loses Chef

Two months after opening Ad Lib, Jamie DeRosa is no longer chef of 50 Eggs' revamp of its Coral Gables restaurant.

"I put in my resignation last week," he said on a brief phone call. The chef, who was vacationing with his family, provided no further details.

Neither 50 Eggs founder John Kunkel nor anyone from the restaurant company could be immediately reached for comment. A hostess at the restaurant on Sunday afternoon said the kitchen is now led by Ricardo Torres and corporate chef Patrick Rebholz, who since joining Kunkel has helped him open spots around the globe.