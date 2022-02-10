Islas Canarias' Croqueta Valentine Wins Miami's Heart

Valentine's Day is a few sleeps away and, once again, Islas Canarias is offering a way to make your Miami sweetie's day.The popular Cuban bakery has brought back its heart-shaped box filled with croquetas in time for Valentine's Day — only this time there's cheeky little refresh.This year, the Valentine box helps you proclaim your love for the intended recipient with the phrase, "I love you like a Cuban loves croquetas" stamped on the lid. It's a bold statement that's a truth for anyone who grew up in the 305.Islas Canarias' Jonathan Andrade tellsthat bold statement happens to be the gospel truth to Cuban-Americans who grew up on the tubular snack."There’s nothing more heartwarming for a Cuban than a warm, crispy croqueta. Why do we love croquetas? Because just like its people, we’re a little tough on the outside, but softies on the inside," he says.Andrade says the restaurant started selling the heart-shaped boxes filled with mini ham croquetas in 2018 to give customers something they love but in a whimsical, limited-edition package. "It's a cool and unique way to tell someone you love them and we’re happy that Islas Canarias can give that to the community. We will continue to keep the croqueta tradition alive in trendy ways, yet stay Miami’s favorite croqueta."The red box costs $26 and contains 20 mini ham croquetas. The entire package is then tied with a red ribbon.Orders must be placed in advance by phone — 305-559-0111 — for pickup at Islas Canarias in West Miami-Dade. Once ordered, customers can choose their pickup date and time: February 12-14 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.There's no ordering deadline, but there are only 300 boxes — so don't procrastinate.