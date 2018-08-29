Iron Fork 2018: Planta's Benjamin Goldman Faces Barley's Jorgie Ramos in Vegan vs. Carnivore Challenge

New Times' Iron Fork returns with a host of food, fun, and a battle between two of Miami's top chefs.
Thursday, October 4, the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami will host this mega chef competition that offers bites from favorite Magic City restaurants.
This year's battle theme is vegan versus carnivore. Planta's Benjamin Goldman will face off against Jorgie Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie for bragging rights and the 2018 Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence. Chef Allen Susser will MC the competition.
For the second year in a row, two Johnson & Wales culinary students will compete in a student showdown. The winner will receive the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence Award and a scholarship to help them continue their education in culinary arts. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $5,000 for the scholarship.
Guests can also chow down on unlimited bites from favorites such as Amore de Miami, Toro Toro, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Boss Burger N Brew, Mason, Finka Table & Tap, Amelia’s 1931, Hard Rock Cafe, Edukos Tavern Miami, Philly Grub, Zubi Fish House, Mr. Chow, Los Ranchos, Los Tanitos, Pink Pie, El Rey de las Fritas, Bagatelle Miami, Killer Melts, I Heart Mac & Cheese, and RA Sushi.
The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticketholders and include unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.
VIP ticketholders get entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.
General-admission tickets cost only $40. VIP tickets are $80. Tickets at the door (if available) cost $50 (GA) and $90 (VIP).
New Times is a partner with Miami Rescue Mission, which serves more than 1,300 men, women, and children daily at its Miami-Dade and Broward centers. Iron Fork guests can participate in a special raffle during the event, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to support the cause.
To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.
New Times' Iron Fork. Thursday, October 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via newtimesironfork.com.
