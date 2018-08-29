Iron Fork 2018: Planta's Benjamin Goldman Faces Barley's Jorgie Ramos in Vegan vs. Carnivore Challenge

New Times' Iron Fork returns with a host of food, fun, and a battle between two of Miami's top chefs.

Thursday, October 4, the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami will host this mega chef competition that offers bites from favorite Magic City restaurants.

This year's battle theme is vegan versus carnivore. Planta's Benjamin Goldman will face off against Jorgie Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie for bragging rights and the 2018 Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence. Chef Allen Susser will MC the competition.