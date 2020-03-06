 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Matador Room executive chef Ilkay SuuctuguEXPAND
Matador Room executive chef Ilkay Suuctugu
Photo by Jourdan Braun

International Women's Day Specials at Miami Restaurants

Juliana Accioly | March 6, 2020 | 11:42am
AA

Sunday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. A global celebration, the special date was instituted to honor the social, economic, and political achievements of women. It's a day to take time to reflect upon our contribution to society, how far we've come toward gender equality — and how far we still have to go.

To celebrate the holiday, several restaurants and bars around town are offerings special meals and deals. See below for the best places to visit and share with your favorite ladies. (Unless noted otherwise, celebrations and specials are offered on Sunday.)

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Habitat photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

833-625-3111
1hotels.com

In honor of International Women’s Day, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a special "Breathe, Brunch & Beats" event featuring a Vinyasa flow yoga session, followed by a welcome cocktail and brunch at Habitat. The brunch includes a mini fruit and granola parfait, a meat and cheese board with bread and spreads, mini egg skillet, and assorted pastries. The event, co-hosted by Haute Living magazine, includes an animal spirit card reading and live beats by DJ Pam Jones. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Lotus House Women’s Shelter. Noon to 3 p.m.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Photo by Chris Carter

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
954-430-2333
brimstonewoodfiregrill.com

Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines will offer a special brunch menu with courses of shrimp and grits ($10), a Norwegian smoked salmon scrambler ($15), and steak and eggs ($18). Ladies can partake of $22 bottomless mimosas (or $6 mimosas). 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Boia De

Boia De

205 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-372-4710
boiaderestaurant.com

Boia De's celebration includes a wine list from sommelier Bianca Sanson that highlights some of the world's best women winemakers who specialize in natural wines, including Arianna Occhipinti from Italy and Athénaïs de Béru from France. Selections will be available by the glass and by the bottle.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Intercontinental Miami

Intercontinental Miami

100 Chopin Plz., Miami

305-577-1000
icmiamihotel.com

The 19-story Intercontinental will glow purple on International Women's Day. Women will be greeted at check-in with a sweet treat created by pastry chef Armand, and all guests will enjoy a $25 enhancement with each service scheduled at mySpa, along with a glass of Champagne.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel South Beach

LT Steak & Seafood

1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-0044
thebetsyhotel.com

On Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, chef Gabriela Amelunge will serve a special dessert of chocolate truffle mousse cake for $11. Also on both days, a celebratory happy hour will run in the lobby bar from 4 to 7 p.m., with performances by Carole Ann Taylor and Roxana Amed, respectively. Women can order a glass of Bodegas Borsao rosé with a homemade chocolate truffle for $7 in the bar and lounge.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Photo courtesy of the Miami Beach Edition

Matador Room

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600
matadorroom.com

The Matador Room hosts a celebratory brunch created by executive chef Ilkay Suuctugu in collaboration with Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale's executive chef Paula DaSilva and Pure Grey culinary manager Thais Rodriguez. The three-course menu will include grilled and chilled Key West pink shrimp served with green mango and papaya slaw and avocado; sweet potato and quinoa kale cakes; "Eggs Benny" pork rillettes on focaccia; and lemon-coconut pancakes with cashew ricotta, blood orange, chia jam, and pistachio-sesame brittle. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Miami Girls Rock Camp, a camp that uses music and performance as a platform to promote self-esteem, community, and creative expression for girls and nonbinary youth in Miami. The cocktail reception will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and brunch from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a “Women in Music” panel from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $85 per person and can be purchased via tixr.com.

Meraki Greek BistroEXPAND
Meraki Greek Bistro
Photo by Monica Alvarez

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE First Ave., Miami

786-773-1535
merakibistro.com

At its downtown Miami outpost, Meraki Greek Bistro will celebrate International Women's Day by offering a complimentary glass of Greek white-wine sangria to all women who mention the celebratory date. The offer is valid from noon to 9 p.m.

Nativo Kitchen & Bar in Brickell
Nativo Kitchen & Bar in Brickell
Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino

Nativo Kitchen & Bar

1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-6529
nativokitchenandbar.com

Women who dine at chef Pablo Lamon's new restaurant in the Conrad Hotel on Sunday will be greeted with a rose. In addition, their meal will be accompanied by a complimentary glass of rosé wine.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Courtesy of Novecento

Novecento

various locations
novecento.com

Head to Novecento for its "Drink Like a Woman" event. Women dressed in their purple best will enjoy free drinks, and those who strike the #EachForEqual pose and tag @suviche on Instagram will receive a $10 gift card to use during their next visit. All locations will donate five percent of their sales on the special date to the Women in Distress organization. At the Brickell location, DJ La Negra Fabulosa will provide the beats. From 2 to 6 pm.

Sushi at SuViche.EXPAND
Sushi at SuViche.
Photo courtesy of SuViche

SuViche

various locations

suviche.com

Suviche hosts a "Drink Like a Woman" event to celebrate International Women’s Day at all of its South Florida locations. Women wearing a purple item of clothing can indulge in free drinks, and those who strike the #EachForEqual pose and tag @suviche on their 'Gram post will receive a $10 gift card to use during their next visit. The company will donate five percent of its sales to the Women in Distress organization. DJ Citizen Jane will spin at Suviche Las Olas and DJ T.Dade at Suviche Wynwood. From 2 to 6 p.m.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey HouseEXPAND
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
Blue Shell Media

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Taurus Beer & Whiskey House will launch an annual Whiskey Happy Hour in honor of International Women’s Day. From 5 to 9 p., guests can sample over 100 expressions of whiskeys and enjoy cigars from Avo & Camacho. Carluba will provide live entertainment and 25 percent of ticket sales will be donated to Women in Hospitality United. Tickets cost $30-$40 via eventbrite.com.

Time Out Market MiamiEXPAND
Time Out Market Miami
Photo by Leonardo Finotti

Time Out Market

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com

Time Out Market Miami will host a panel discussion, "In Good Company: Women Owning it in Miami" on March Wednesday, March 11. Ani Meinhold, co-owner of Pho Mo and Phuc Yea; Mika León of Caja Caliente; and Dallas Wynne of Stubborn Seed will discuss themes related to women in the food-and-drink industry, including overcoming challenges and leading by example. The event will be moderated by Time Out Miami editor Virginia Gil. A welcome drink is included if you RSVP via eventbrite.com.

International Women's Day Specials at Miami RestaurantsEXPAND
Courtesy of Toro Toro.

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plz., Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com

Toro Toro will host a special bottomless Sunday brunch featuring unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. There will also be a specialty dessert display honoring women, who will each receive a celebratory purple macaron. Brunch is priced at $55 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

