International Women's Day Specials at Miami Restaurants

Sunday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. A global celebration, the special date was instituted to honor the social, economic, and political achievements of women. It's a day to take time to reflect upon our contribution to society, how far we've come toward gender equality — and how far we still have to go.

To celebrate the holiday, several restaurants and bars around town are offerings special meals and deals. See below for the best places to visit and share with your favorite ladies. (Unless noted otherwise, celebrations and specials are offered on Sunday.)

Habitat photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

833-625-3111

1hotels.com

In honor of International Women’s Day, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a special "Breathe, Brunch & Beats" event featuring a Vinyasa flow yoga session, followed by a welcome cocktail and brunch at Habitat. The brunch includes a mini fruit and granola parfait, a meat and cheese board with bread and spreads, mini egg skillet, and assorted pastries. The event, co-hosted by Haute Living magazine, includes an animal spirit card reading and live beats by DJ Pam Jones. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Lotus House Women’s Shelter. Noon to 3 p.m.

Photo by Chris Carter

Brimstone Woodfire Grill 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines

954-430-2333

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com

Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines will offer a special brunch menu with courses of shrimp and grits ($10), a Norwegian smoked salmon scrambler ($15), and steak and eggs ($18). Ladies can partake of $22 bottomless mimosas (or $6 mimosas). 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Boia De

Boia De 205 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-372-4710

boiaderestaurant.com

Boia De's celebration includes a wine list from sommelier Bianca Sanson that highlights some of the world's best women winemakers who specialize in natural wines, including Arianna Occhipinti from Italy and Athénaïs de Béru from France. Selections will be available by the glass and by the bottle.

Photo courtesy of Intercontinental Miami

Intercontinental Miami 100 Chopin Plz., Miami

305-577-1000

icmiamihotel.com

The 19-story Intercontinental will glow purple on International Women's Day. Women will be greeted at check-in with a sweet treat created by pastry chef Armand, and all guests will enjoy a $25 enhancement with each service scheduled at mySpa, along with a glass of Champagne.

Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel South Beach

LT Steak & Seafood 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-673-0044

thebetsyhotel.com

On Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, chef Gabriela Amelunge will serve a special dessert of chocolate truffle mousse cake for $11. Also on both days, a celebratory happy hour will run in the lobby bar from 4 to 7 p.m., with performances by Carole Ann Taylor and Roxana Amed, respectively. Women can order a glass of Bodegas Borsao rosé with a homemade chocolate truffle for $7 in the bar and lounge.

Photo courtesy of the Miami Beach Edition

Matador Room 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

matadorroom.com

The Matador Room hosts a celebratory brunch created by executive chef Ilkay Suuctugu in collaboration with Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale's executive chef Paula DaSilva and Pure Grey culinary manager Thais Rodriguez. The three-course menu will include grilled and chilled Key West pink shrimp served with green mango and papaya slaw and avocado; sweet potato and quinoa kale cakes; "Eggs Benny" pork rillettes on focaccia; and lemon-coconut pancakes with cashew ricotta, blood orange, chia jam, and pistachio-sesame brittle. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Miami Girls Rock Camp, a camp that uses music and performance as a platform to promote self-esteem, community, and creative expression for girls and nonbinary youth in Miami. The cocktail reception will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and brunch from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a “Women in Music” panel from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $85 per person and can be purchased via tixr.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro Photo by Monica Alvarez

Meraki Greek Bistro 142 SE First Ave., Miami

786-773-1535

merakibistro.com

At its downtown Miami outpost, Meraki Greek Bistro will celebrate International Women's Day by offering a complimentary glass of Greek white-wine sangria to all women who mention the celebratory date. The offer is valid from noon to 9 p.m.

Nativo Kitchen & Bar in Brickell Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino

Nativo Kitchen & Bar 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-6529

nativokitchenandbar.com

Women who dine at chef Pablo Lamon's new restaurant in the Conrad Hotel on Sunday will be greeted with a rose. In addition, their meal will be accompanied by a complimentary glass of rosé wine.

Courtesy of Novecento

Novecento various locations

novecento.com

Head to Novecento for its "Drink Like a Woman" event. Women dressed in their purple best will enjoy free drinks, and those who strike the #EachForEqual pose and tag @suviche on Instagram will receive a $10 gift card to use during their next visit. All locations will donate five percent of their sales on the special date to the Women in Distress organization. At the Brickell location, DJ La Negra Fabulosa will provide the beats. From 2 to 6 pm.

Sushi at SuViche. Photo courtesy of SuViche

SuViche various locations

suviche.com

Suviche hosts a "Drink Like a Woman" event to celebrate International Women’s Day at all of its South Florida locations. Women wearing a purple item of clothing can indulge in free drinks, and those who strike the #EachForEqual pose and tag @suviche on their 'Gram post will receive a $10 gift card to use during their next visit. The company will donate five percent of its sales to the Women in Distress organization. DJ Citizen Jane will spin at Suviche Las Olas and DJ T.Dade at Suviche Wynwood. From 2 to 6 p.m.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House Blue Shell Media

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

taurusbeerandwhiskey.com

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Taurus Beer & Whiskey House will launch an annual Whiskey Happy Hour in honor of International Women’s Day. From 5 to 9 p., guests can sample over 100 expressions of whiskeys and enjoy cigars from Avo & Camacho. Carluba will provide live entertainment and 25 percent of ticket sales will be donated to Women in Hospitality United. Tickets cost $30-$40 via eventbrite.com.

Time Out Market Miami Photo by Leonardo Finotti

Time Out Market 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com

Time Out Market Miami will host a panel discussion, "In Good Company: Women Owning it in Miami" on March Wednesday, March 11. Ani Meinhold, co-owner of Pho Mo and Phuc Yea; Mika León of Caja Caliente; and Dallas Wynne of Stubborn Seed will discuss themes related to women in the food-and-drink industry, including overcoming challenges and leading by example. The event will be moderated by Time Out Miami editor Virginia Gil. A welcome drink is included if you RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Toro Toro.

Toro Toro 100 Chopin Plz., Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com

Toro Toro will host a special bottomless Sunday brunch featuring unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. There will also be a specialty dessert display honoring women, who will each receive a celebratory purple macaron. Brunch is priced at $55 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.