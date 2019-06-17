International Sushi Day 2019 Deals in Miami

Sushi lovers, rejoice. This Tuesday, June 18, is International Sushi Day, a time to celebrate those pristine pieces of seafood artistically presented with savory flavors.

From intimate sushi spots to top-rated restaurants, there are options for every kind of palate and spender. Let this list be your guide to the city’s best sushi.

26 Sushi & Tapas. At this Nikkei concept in Surfside, expect a buy-one-get-one-free offer on specialty maki of equal or lesser value all day. Options include the Karate Kid, made with tuna, avocado, scallions, top salmon, masago, and ají amarillo ($16); the Vegan Machine, with tofu tempura, cucumber, carrots, sweet shiitake, and avocado ($14); and the OMG roll, made with tuna, avocado, jalapeño, crispy shallots, and topped with hamachi and tataki ($25). 9487 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-570-2626; 26sushitapas.com.

AQ Bar. Celebrate International Sushi Day at this stylish, intimate bar inside the Acqualina Resort & Spa. The dinner sushi menu will include specialties such as a dragon roll with shrimp tempura, spicy mayo lettuce, and avocado ($16); a snow crab California roll; and the AQ Roll, made with spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, salmon, jalapeño, and spicy sauce ($18 each). 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 877-312-9742; aqualinaresort.com.

B-Side by Itamae. The new Japanese eatery inside 1-800-Lucky will celebrate sushi day with a special promotion. Guests who purchase a Get Lucky roll, made with four pieces of tuna, shiso, rocoto and kizami wasabi ($12) will receive twenty-five percent off of the featured cocktail at 1-800-Lucky called Stay Lucky, which is a mix of Enter sake, citrus, and Yuzuri. 143 NW 23rd St. , Miami ; bsidemiami.com.

Casa Sensei. The Pan-Asian restaurant on Las Olas will offer a selection of specialty rolls at $10 each for International Sushi Day. Options include a drunken roll stuffed with tempura fried salmon, cream cheese, and surimi; a veggie roll; and a spicy tuna roll. Try the sushi boat for four and get a free bottle of house wine. The boat includes twenty-four pieces of sushi, twenty-four pieces of sashimi, a ten-piece rainbow roll, mango tango roll, JB tempura roll, tuna lover roll, and a crunch tuna roll. 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-4176; casasensei.com.

Chotto Matte. This Tuesday only, Chotto Matte will offer a complimentary shot of Soto sake with every sushi roll ordered. The menu includes a sake dragon roll with salmon and avocado ($11); sato maki with yellowtail, salmon, red pepper, and lime soy ($21); and a vegetable roll with mixed veggies ($12). 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com.

Inari Sushi Fusion. For International Sushi Day, this Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant will be offering a fifty percent off discount off guests' dine-in food bill all day at both its Kendall and West Kendall locations. Drinks are not included. 10712 SW 113th Place, Miami; 786-558-4286 and 15672 SW 72nd St., Miami; 786.391.2099. inarisushi.com.

Katsuya Brickell at SLS Lux. Katusya Brickell is offering guests a Saki & Maki special. Available all day long, guests can enjoy their choice of sake by the glass like Junmai ($10), Ginjo ($12), or Daiginjo ($14) paired with a maki of their choice including spicy tuna, California, and vegetable options. 8 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-859-0200; katsuyarestaurant.com.

Katsuya South Beach at SLS South Beach. Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi will celebrate in South Beach with two complimentary pieces of a specialty roll hand-selected by the chef, with every purchase of a sushi roll, per guest. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; katsuyarestaurant.com.

Makoto. This Tuesday, head to Bal Harbour shops for chef Makoto Okuwa's sushi combinations. Served on warm rice, the $35 sushi sampler includes nine pieces of nigiri and an eight-piece spicy tuna maki roll, while the $55 option features 12 nigiri and a six-piece negi toro roll. Specialty rolls include vegan Stephen with tempura zucchini, avocado, kanpyo squash, roasted red pepper, and pickled cucumber ($12); and the spicy yellowtail with wasabi, scallion, avocado, and sliced serrano ($13). 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-864-8600; makoto-restaurant.com.

Mandrake. This Asian restaurant and lounge in South Beach will offer a free interactive experience with sushi chef Sylvio. Guests will create two signature hand rolls while toasting with a complimentary glass of sake per person. The restaurant's omakase tasting menu, which features a sushi tower, will be on offer for $55. 210 23rd St, Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com.

Novikov. Visit this downtown Miami eatery for special sushi offers on June 18. The three-course power lunch features a salmon avocado roll ($23). A spicy salmon roll is offered during its social hour at the bar from 5 to 7 p.m., along with other $8 options. Dinner selections include salmon toro sashimi ($26 for two pieces), hamachi jalapeño miso roll ($18), A5 Wagyu topped with foie gras (two pieces for $26), chu toro topped with caviar (two pieces for $34), and a quail egg and truffle gunkan (two pieces for $20). 300 S. Biscayne Blvd.; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.

Sushi By Bou. Head to this omakase spot at the Villa Casa Casuarina this Tuesday and your guest will dine for free. The offer available for groups of two only and applies to the seventeen-course Sushi by Bou experience ($125) and the 12-course Sushi Suite offer ($65). Guests can select their choice of three sakes for $40 or add a sake pairing to the experience at an additional cost. 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-922-9195; sushibybou.com.



Sushi Garage. This Tuesday, Sushi Garage will offer its happy hour menu all day long. The list of options includes tuna, salmon, and hirame sushi by the piece for $2.50, scallop leaf tacos, and avocado tempura ($5 each). 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8355; sushigarage.com.

TYO Sushi. Order a sushi roll at this kosher Asian food concept at the Lincoln Eatery and get a second half-priced. Selections include the TYO Roll, a combination of spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado, and cucumber topped with Hamachi, jalapeno, scallions, spicy aioli and black caviar ($15); Cuban roll with spicy ahi tuna, avocado, tomato, mango salsa and crispy plantain ($16); and the Trio with tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, and spring onion ($12). The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; tyosushi.com.