 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Restaurateur Mark Soyka
Restaurateur Mark Soyka
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Iconic Restaurant Soyka Announces Closing Date

Laine Doss | May 24, 2019 | 3:04pm
AA

One of Miami's most iconic restaurants has announced its closing date.

Soyka, one of the first eateries in Miami to open north of the Design District, will shut its doors after dinner service Thursday, May 30, closing the books on restaurateur Mark Soyka's eponymous dining concept.

The restaurant was purchased by 50 Eggs last December with a promise to remain open for several months before it would transition into a new concept. That time has come.

Related Stories

In a statement, 50 Eggs CEO John Kunkel said the new project will build on the legendary Miami eatery. “Mark Soyka’s concepts will forever have a place on Miami’s ‘best of’ list for most iconic restaurants. I promised him that we would carry on his legacy and that whatever new concept would take residence would be next level — and we promise to do just that.”

What's the name and concept of the new place? That remains to be seen, though it's slated to open in late fall.

Soyka debuted in 1999, when Mark Soyka purchased the space as a garage for his vintage car collection. Before he moved his beloved vehicles there, he decided the space would be better used as an eatery.

Soyka is special to many Miamians, who have celebrated countless date nights, birthdays, and anniversaries enjoying the restaurant's classic menu of wedge salads, filet mignon, and oven-baked meatloaf.

There's still one week left to make some memories before Soyka closes permanently.

Soyka. 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-759-3117; soykarestaurant.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >