Here Are the Food-Related Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day

Give Miami Day returns this Thursday, November 15, allowing Miamians to donate to their favorite organization.

Coordinated by the Miami Foundation, this day of philanthropy benefits local nonprofits in various categories such as the arts, animals, faith-based organizations, science and technology, accessibility and disability services, civic engagement, crime prevention, education and youth development, health and human services, housing, and food and nutrition.

Last year, more than $10 million was raised in one day. That's the power of a community banding together, says the Miami Foundation's Matthew Beatty. "This is the one day a year that we, as Miamians, can all celebrate. Anyone with just $25 can be just as powerful as a millionaire. It's a holistic effort that benefits everyone."

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's especially mindful to give to one of the food-related organizations participating in Give Miami Day. From growing edible gardens to providing weekly food for those in need, these programs help to provide meals and education to people in our community.

To donate to any of these organizations, visit givemiamiday.org.

American Veteran Food Assistance Program. This organization distributes food and information to homeless and disabled Veterans and to anyone facing food insecurity issues in our community. 1464 W. Flagler St.,

Miami; 786-306-1304; avfap.org.

Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry. Provides food weekly for those in need, by developing and strengthening ties through the active participation of churches, synagogues, and civic organizations. The pantry also distributes food for Thanksgiving meals and serves a hot Christmas meal to the community. 3475 William Ave., Miami; 305-442-8542; coconutgrovecrisisfoodpantry.com.

Common Threads. Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Common Threads was created to bring health and wellness to children, families, and communities through cooking and nutrition education. 8325 NE Second Ave., Miami; 312-329-2501; commonthreads.org.

EatWell Exchange. Provides nutrition education with a focus on culture to low socioeconomic communities and work with community leaders to give their areas the education they need to make better choices using the foods unique to their culture. 20535 .W Second Ave., Suite 203, Miami; 305-801-3047; eatwellexchange.org.

Farmworker Association of Florida. The mission of the Farmworker Association of Florida is to build power among farmworker and rural low-income communities to respond to and gain control over the social, political, economic, workplace, health, and environmental justice issues impacting their lives. 450 Davis Pkwy., Florida City; 407-886-5151; floridafarmworkers.org.

Feeding South Florida. Feeding South Florida distributes 50.5 million pounds (42 million meals) of food annually, to more than 706,000 individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of approximately 300 nonprofit partner agencies. 2501 SW 32 Ter., Pembroke Park; 954-518-1818; feedingsouthflorida.org.

FLIPANY. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) fights childhood obesity and hunger by focusing on healthy food preparation, food security, physical education, and work-site wellness. 5800 Palm Ave., Hialeah; 954-636-2388; flipany.org.

Health in the Hood. Health in the Hood provides free, fresh foods for children and families in communities that lack healthy options. All of the produce grown in Health in the Hood gardens is distributed for free to children and families, food pantries, churches, and community centers in food desert neighborhoods. 2020 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 917-363-1275; healthinthehood.org.

Slow Food Miami. Slow Food Miami grows edible school gardens and hosts educational and culinary events to connect the community with foods that are seasonal and to local growers and artisan food makers for their use of sustainable methods. 3109 Grand Ave., Miami; 703-675-7963; slowfoodmiami.org.

Southwest Community Farmers Market. Brings fresh seasonal produce and quality, locally produced artisan food products to the community. 7900 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-281-4176; swcommunityfarmersmarket.org.



Urban GreenWorks. The organization's mission is to restore the economic, environmental and physical health of under-served communities throughout South Florida.1700 SW 12th Ave., Miami; 786-447-8084; urbangreenworks.org.

Urban Oasis Project. Urban Oasis Project is an inclusive non-profit organization that experiments with gardening and farming philosophies that do not harm the environment. 10210 SW 103rd Ct., Miami; 786-427-4698; urbanoasisproject.org.

The Wynwood Yard. Provides free cultural programming, environmental responsibility initiatives, and educational equity opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 772-932-8217; thewynwoodyard.com.