Former Chef of Doya and Motek to Bring Moroccan Flavors to Habibi Miami

More details are spilling about the opening of French Moroccan supper club, Habibi — one of the most hotly anticipated "club-restaurants" of 2024.
Slated to debut this fall along the Miami River, the Habibi team has just dropped a big announcement: Chef Wladimir Arévalo, formerly the executive sous chef of Doya and Motek, will run the show in the kitchen.
Arévalo has made a name for himself in South Florida's dining scene with his ability to weave global influences into his dishes. In fact, during his time in the kitchen at Doya, Wynwood’s popular Aegean eatery, the establishment earned a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide.
The menu will offer a dining experience inspired by Moroccan royal feasts, with a modern twist — think bold spices and luxe ingredients, and dishes like shish-barak dumplings stuffed with Wagyu cheeks, lobster lavash tacos with apple slaw, and branzino. Tea service and tableside dessert carts will also be on offer, including ice cream with Turkish mastic and halva cheesecake.
The venue's interior, designed with a Wes Anderson-inspired retro aesthetic, will evoke the opulent charm of Sgt. Pepper's Beatles-era psychedelia, outfitted with crystal chandeliers, Turkish rugs, velvet booths, and silk draperies. The outdoor patio will host sunset parties, while the indoor bar, decked out with hookahs, will offer tableside hookah service with custom infusions and flavors.
As for the drinks, the bar program at Habibi is equally ambitious, drawing on North African and Mediterranean influences to create cocktails that are as innovative as the food. Here, techniques like fat washing will be used to create rich, flavorful drinks like the "Ali" Fashioned, which features peanut butter-washed Angel's Envy bourbon, Giffard's Banana & Honey, and Angostura bitters with a hint of orange. Another standout is the Moroccan Margarita, a mix of Patron Blanco, Patron Reposado, Cointreau, harissa-infused pineapple reduction, and lime juice, all topped off with a roasted couscous salted rim.
As Miami’s dining scene continues to evolve, Habibi is one to watch. With its combination of creative Middle Eastern cuisine, live entertainment, and opulent Moroccan Riviera flair, it’s set to be one of the year’s most exciting openings right in the heart of our city.
Habibi Miami. 452 NW N. River Dr., Miami; habibimia.com. Opening Fall 2024.