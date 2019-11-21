Food Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day 2019

It's a week before Thanksgiving, and as you're scrambling to get that menu down and ask Alexa for the perfect mashed potato recipe, take a moment to do something good for the community you call home.

Give Miami Day, which began in 2012 and raised $1.2 million its inaugural year, has blossomed into a community-wide movement that this year will include nearly 700 organizations and hopes to surpass last year's record amount of $9.1 million.

The 24-hour event, which began at midnight today and ends at midnight tomorrow, asks the public to log on to the Give Miami Day website to donate to a number of local charities.

Give Miami Day is hosted by the Miami Foundation, which does not collect any fees and hosts the drive as part of its mission to promote philanthropy throughout greater Miami. The organizing foundation and others will match many donations.

Participating nonprofits include those in varied categories such as environment and public spaces, housing and affordability, and crime prevention and legal services.

Also, there's no shortage of agricultural, nutritional, and culinary organizations to support. Below, find links to each organization's donation page, along with a brief description.

Bridge to Hope. Bridge to Hope offers wraparound support designed to bridge the gap to self-sufficiency for economically disadvantaged families and households in crisis.

Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry. The food pantry is committed to providing weekly groceries to those in need in the local community.

Common Threads. The national nonprofit provides children and families cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. It equips under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious, and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play.

The Dominica Coffee Revitalization Initiative. DCRI seeks to rebuild the coffee industry on the island of Dominica, West Indies.

EatWell Exchange. The exchange provides nutrition education with a focus on culture to improve the health status of low-socioeconomic populations while increasing knowledge, access, and affordability of healthy foods

Farm Share. Its goal is to alleviate hunger and fight poverty by recovering and distributing healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins, and other nonperishable food to Florida families, children, seniors, and individuals in need.

Farmworker Association of Florida. The association's mission is to build power among farmworkers and rural low-income communities to respond to and gain control over the social, political, workplace, economic, health, and environmental justice issues that affect their lives.

Feeding South Florida. Its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programs and education.

Food Rescue US. Through the use of app technology, the organization is committed to reducing American food insecurity, food waste, and the amount of decomposing food in landfills by directly transferring fresh, usable food that would have otherwise been thrown away from grocers, hotels, restaurants, and other food industry sources to shelters, soup kitchens, and food-insecure families throughout the United States. It launched in Miami-Dade County in 2018 and has saved more than 250,000 pounds of healthy, usable food and provided more than 200,000 meals to area shelters and soup kitchens.

GENYOUth. Its mission is to nurture healthy, high-achieving school communities by activating programs that create healthy, active students and schools; empowering youth as change-agents in their local communities; and engaging a network of private and public partners that share GENYOUth's goal to create a healthy, successful future for students, schools, and communities nationwide.

Health in the Hood. Its goal is to connect low-income families with healthy, free, local food by transforming vacant land into vegetable gardens and teaching wellness workshops.

Richmond Heights Community Association. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of its customers by meeting their basic needs through advocacy, education, and service provisions, thereby leading to a reduction of hunger and poverty.

SW Community Farmers' Market, Inc. Its goal is to bring fresh seasonal produce and quality, locally produced artisan food products to our community, help educate its consumers, and to improve the local economy by keeping local dollars local.

Sunshine for All. The nonprofit was established in December 2004 with a mission of serving the needs of Miami-Dade County's vulnerable residents through the delivery and coordination of social and quality control services to low-income and at-risk segments of society.

Urban Oasis Project. Making healthy, fresh, local food accessible to all using a multi-faceted approach forging relationships to connect diverse issues and communities.

Wellness in the Schools. A national nonprofit that teaches kids healthy habits to learn and live better.