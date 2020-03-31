 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Beaker & Gray bar manager Ben Potts makes the restaurant's signature cocktail, the Halliwell.
Beaker & Gray bar manager Ben Potts makes the restaurant's signature cocktail, the Halliwell.
Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Watch Free Online Lessons From Miami's Best Chefs and Bartenders

Laine Doss | March 31, 2020 | 11:17am
Social distancing isn't easy.

You lose track of the days, so you don't get jazzed about the weekend. You've already binge-watched Tiger King, you're sick of eating chips and salsa, and you've arranged your sock drawer (twice).

It's time for a cooking lesson!

Miami's best chefs and bartenders also have time on their hands, and they're making insanely cool instructional videos. If you've ever wanted to learn the secret of Julio Cabrera's bartending skills or wish you could bake like Soraya Kilgore, this is your golden opportunity to learn from Miami's finest.

Piaggia Carmignano wine.
Piaggia Carmignano wine.
Courtesy of Wine by the Bay

Wine by the Bay. This Thursday, April 2, at 5 p.m. and every Thursday thereafter, Wine by the Bay owner Stefano Campanini will host a live discussion with a wine-industry guest on Instagram. The first guest is Silvia Vanucci, owner of Piaggia Carmignano, located about nine miles west of Florence. His Carmignano Riserva ’16 was named the 2020 Red of the Year by the Italian food and wine magazine Gambero Rosso. Tune in at @winebythebay. The shop offers curbside pickup and delivery, and wines included in the Instagram chat are available. (Piaggia Carmignano wines start at $25.) 6942 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-455-9791; winebtb.com.

Julio Cabrera. Cafe la Trova partner Julio Cabrera travels the globe teaching young bartenders his skills, but Cabrera's virtual cocktail-making classes are free. Look for the Miami cantinero's happy-hour-cocktail lessons on Facebook and Instagram.

Ben Potts. Partner at Beaker & Gray and the Sylvester, Ben Potts offers the series of classes Drinking by Yourself on Instagram. He demonstrates simple recipes, such a vodka-soda or a mojito, while accompanied by soothing music sure to elicit a Pavlovian drink-making response.

Diego Oka. Chef Diego Oka of La Mar by Gastón Acurio teaches online cooking classes in English and Spanish on his Instagram page, @diegooka. He demonstrates his easy-to-cook recipes while his wife, Nicole Janek, cohosts and narrates.

Brad and Soraya Kilgore. Follow the culinary couple as they make everything from bloody marys to banana bread in their Instagram Story tutorials (@brad_kilgore). If you need supplies, Kilgore's Wynwood restaurant, Alter, has morphed into AlterQ, offering everything from eggs for the couple's chilaquiles recipe to premade barbecue for those who prefer to leave the cooking to the pros. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-5996; altermiami.com.

Lorena Garcia. The Chica partner and cookbook author offers easy recipe videos with high production values on her Instagram page, @cheflorena. Topics range from garlic tea to empanadas, and the videos are easy to follow and come with step-by-step instructions in English and Spanish. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

