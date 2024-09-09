Freddo Gelato to Open at Dadeland Mall

According to Traded, the Italian-style gelato shop hailing from Buenos Aires has leased retail space at 7535 SW 88th St., inside of Dadeland Mall.
The gelato spot has quickly taken Miami by storm, but it's been a staple in Argentina and several other countries for more than half a century. Freddo has more than 50 years of history, starting in 1969 in Recoleta, Buenos Aires, where it was founded to serve gelato true to the founder's Italian roots. Its popularity soon grew along with its presence around the world, with stores in the Argentine territory, the United States, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Mexico.
Now, the brand has more than 160 branches.
Why is it so good? The process behind the gelato takes time to make. The gelato is whipped for four hours to obtain a creamy texture, with a unique recipe to achieve each flavor and highlight its natural attributes. From fresh milk, quality fruits, and housemade dulce de leche, the shop offers a selection of 25 flavors.
Highlights include the banana split, mascarpone, tiramisu, pistachio, Freddo chocolate with hazelnuts, Patagonia white chocolate, and sorbet options like the orange passionfruit and lemon and dulce de leche with Oreo.
In South Florida alone, Freddo has stores in Midtown, Miami Beach, Aventura, Pembroke Pines, Coral Gables, Brickell, Pinecrest, Wellington, and Hollywood.
There is no official opening date for its Dadeland Mall location. However, New Times will update this article once more information is made available.