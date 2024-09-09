 Freddo to Open at Dadeland Mall in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Freddo Gelato to Open at Dadeland Mall

Freddo Gelato will bring its famed gelato from Buenos Aires to Dadeland Mall in Miami this fall.
September 9, 2024
Freddo offers a plethora of flavors in South Florida.
Freddo offers a plethora of flavors in South Florida. Screenshot via Instagram/@freddousa
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Famed gelato company Freddo Gelato has nine shops across Florida and continues to expand, with its latest addition being Dadeland Mall.

According to Traded, the Italian-style gelato shop hailing from Buenos Aires has leased retail space at 7535 SW 88th St., inside of Dadeland Mall.

The gelato spot has quickly taken Miami by storm, but it's been a staple in Argentina and several other countries for more than half a century. Freddo has more than 50 years of history, starting in 1969 in Recoleta, Buenos Aires, where it was founded to serve gelato true to the founder's Italian roots. Its popularity soon grew along with its presence around the world, with stores in the Argentine territory, the United States, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Mexico.

Now, the brand has more than 160 branches.
@jumeireles_miami Argentinian gelato with Italian roots 🤤 Freddo has stores in many countries. In Florida, you can find 9 stores! #miamifoodie #miamifl ♬ i am obsessed with this - mallorie
Why is it so good? The process behind the gelato takes time to make. The gelato is whipped for four hours to obtain a creamy texture, with a unique recipe to achieve each flavor and highlight its natural attributes. From fresh milk, quality fruits, and housemade dulce de leche, the shop offers a selection of 25 flavors.

Highlights include the banana split, mascarpone, tiramisu, pistachio, Freddo chocolate with hazelnuts, Patagonia white chocolate, and sorbet options like the orange passionfruit and lemon and dulce de leche with Oreo.

In South Florida alone, Freddo has stores in Midtown, Miami Beach, Aventura, Pembroke Pines, Coral Gables, Brickell, Pinecrest, Wellington, and Hollywood.

There is no official opening date for its Dadeland Mall location. However, New Times will update this article once more information is made available. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

By Jesse Scott
Jaxson's Famous Kitchen Sink Ice Cream Served in Panthers' Stanley Cup

Food & Drink News

Jaxson's Famous Kitchen Sink Ice Cream Served in Panthers' Stanley Cup

By Rachel Costa
Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

Food & Drink News

Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open Kendall Location

Openings & Closings

Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open Kendall Location

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation