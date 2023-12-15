This Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Serves One of the Best Dishes in America

Fort Lauderdale, it's your time to shine. Tucked away in an unassuming shopping plaza along Broward Boulevard is the Katherine, a global-inspired, modern American restaurant now home to one of the best American dishes in the country.
New York Times released its list of 23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023 this week, featuring the American dishes that stood out the most to its staff of writers in 2023. Representing Florida on this list is none other than chef Timon Balloo's Fort Lauderdale restaurant, the Katherine, which, since opening in 2021, has accumulated countless accolades, including a James Beard Award nomination.
(It has also secured its spot in New Times' list of Top 100 Restaurants of 2024, which might be even more impressive.)
According to the publication — and our New Times editors' very own tastebuds — the restaurant's Thai red curry yellowtail is one of the best American dishes of the year.
"It really has that yin and yang balance of sweet and sour with the sweetness of the palm sugar and the tartness of the fresh lime juice," Balloo says. "Plus, with that herbaceousness from the coriander...it feels warm and soulful without being overly heavy."
While the dish is currently being served as a branzino fillet (the Katherine sources local fish that reflect what is in season), the seafood dish is prepared the same way. The fillet is cooked to tender and flaky perfection before being nestled on a bed of fragrant coconut rice and green papaya slaw. It is then covered in a delicious pool of Thai red curry sauce with just the right amount of heat in every bite and topped with fresh coriander.
The aroma alone is enough to win you over.
Created by Balloo and his wife, Marissa, the dish draws inspiration from Marissa's Thai heritage, as well as the place they call home — South Florida. "I love what happens when a curry is paired with seafood. It's the best way to show eating your culture [Thai] while eating your region [South Florida]."
The Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian chef also uses inspiration from the couple's travels from around the world, picking up new flavors and spices to incorporate into their dishes every year.
"We got the call from the writer, and he told us that this dish helps summarize the story of what we're trying to do at the Katherine," Balloo explains. "The Katherine embodies the cooking done around the country and brings it back home."
The United States is a melting pot of cultures, and so is South Florida, which is why this dish truly represents what an "American" dish looks like in 2023. According to Balloo, this was one of the many reasons why Brett Anderson of the New York Times felt the dish was outstanding.
"The dish embodies the brand so well. While it's a Thai dish, it's so American," he explains. "Although the Katherine is a new American restaurant, this is what America is looking like. It's a land of beautiful immigrants, and here we are, paying homage to this cultural melting pot through our cultural references. It's a Thai curry, but it's an American dish."
As for what is to come for the newly famous Thai red curry, this article almost didn't come to fruition. Coincidentally, the couple almost pulled the dish off their menu just days before they received the news from the New York Times, as it is one of their oldest menu items.
Thankfully for us, it is here to stay.
"Now it can't leave the menu at all," Balloo says with a chuckle.
The Katherine. 723. E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-216-0690; thekatherinerestaurant.com.