Holidays

Food and Liquor Stores Open Thanksgiving Day

Need a last-minute bottle of wine or a whole turkey?
November 22, 2023
Need last minute fixings?
Need last minute fixings? Dirty French Steakhouse Co. Photo
It's bound to happen to one of us: Thanksgiving morning arrives, you're ready to put the turkey in the oven, and you realize you've forgotten the carrots...or was it the butter...maybe even the turkey itself. 

Even more importantly, you also forget that bottle of wine — you know, the one that will help you get through the day.

What to do? Go last-minute shopping, of course. As with years past, local area retailers, including Publix, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Target, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still plenty of spots open to make those last-minute purchases.

This year, the stores below will be open and selling everything from basic necessities and liquor, entire meals to go, and dinner and dessert essentials on Thanksgiving Day.
CVS

Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead at cvs.com.

The Fresh Market

All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items for in-store shopping and takeout. Visit thefreshmarket.com for locations.

Milam's Market

Miami stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is available through Instacart. Check milamsmarkets.com for details.

Presidente Supermarket

The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit presidentesupermarkets.com for store locations.

Portofino Wine Bank

The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988; portofinowinebank.com.

Ruben's Liquors

The family-owned liquor store located at 1000 71st Street in Miami Beach is open every holiday, including Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Salty

The Salty will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will feature special holiday flavors. Visit saltydonut.com.

Sedano's Supermarkets

Sedano's Supermarkets will be open for business on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit sedanos.com for store locations.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Markets will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from wine and fresh flowers to vegetables and pies. Visit sprouts.com for store locations.

Total Wine

South Florida stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Check totalwine.com for details.

Walgreens

Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Check walgreens.com for details.

Whole Foods Market

Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. Store hours vary by location. Check the website for specific location information.
