Food and Liquor Stores Open Thanksgiving Day

It's bound to happen to one of us: Thanksgiving morning arrives, you're ready to put the turkey in the oven, and you realize you've forgotten the carrots...or was it the butter...maybe even the turkey itself.
Even more importantly, you also forget that bottle of wine — you know, the one that will help you get through the day.
What to do? Go last-minute shopping, of course. As with years past, local area retailers, including Publix, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Target, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still plenty of spots open to make those last-minute purchases.
This year, the stores below will be open and selling everything from basic necessities and liquor, entire meals to go, and dinner and dessert essentials on Thanksgiving Day.
CVS
Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead at cvs.com.
The Fresh Market
All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items for in-store shopping and takeout. Visit thefreshmarket.com
for locations.
Milam's Market
Miami stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is available through Instacart. Check milamsmarkets.com
for details.
Presidente Supermarket
The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit presidentesupermarkets.com
for store locations.
Portofino Wine Bank
The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988; portofinowinebank.com.
Ruben's Liquors
The family-owned liquor store located at 1000 71st Street in Miami Beach is open every holiday, including Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Salty
The Salty will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will feature special holiday flavors. Visit saltydonut.com
.
Sedano's Supermarkets
Sedano's Supermarkets will be open for business on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit sedanos.com
for store locations.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Markets will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from wine and fresh flowers to vegetables and pies. Visit sprouts.com
for store locations.
Total Wine
South Florida stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Check totalwine.com
for details.
Walgreens
Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Check walgreens.com
for details.
Whole Foods Market
Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. Store hours vary by location. Check the website
for specific location information.