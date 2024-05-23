 Florida Red Lobsters Are Closing. Flavor Flav to Rescue Seafood Chain? | Miami New Times
Miami Red Lobsters Are Closing. Could Flavor Flav Save Them All?

Red Lobsters of Florida need a hero after the company announced its bankruptcy filing and Flavor Fav could be our only hope.
May 23, 2024
Red Lobster announced it has closed dozens of its seafood restaurants and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida.
Red Lobster announced it has closed dozens of its seafood restaurants and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. Red Lobster photo

Last week, cheddar bay biscuit and endless shrimp fans across the United States were crushed to hear their beloved Red Lobster was filing for bankruptcy — and one of those fans happened to be a very unsuspecting celebrity.

On Sunday, May 19, Red Lobster announced it had closed dozens of its seafood restaurants and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. Rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav was apparently so affected by the news of the brand's planned restructuring that he has since vowed to help save the nationwide seafood chain.

The news of the rapper's pledge comes just one day after Red Lobster posted a statement to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the matter. In the statement, the company wrote, in part, "For more than five decades Red Lobster has been a part of your family's life. We've been there for your celebrations, big and small. We may be the place where you first discovered your love of seafood. Or where you met the love of your life on your first date. Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and yes, weddings. We have been here for them all. And Red Lobster is determined to be there for these moments for generations to come. And that's why we filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection."
According to reports, in 2023, the chain brought back its endless shrimp promotion, which advertised all-you-can-eat shrimp scampi for $19.99. Although this did increase foot traffic into its restaurants, it ended up costing the company millions. This led fans to believe its endless shrimp promotion was the sole cause of its recent bankruptcy filing.

To quell concerns and settle rumors from fans, the company made sure to clarify what exactly bankruptcy protection would mean for the company. The brand wrote, "Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business. In fact, it means just the opposite." The company also ended the note by encouraging fans to head to their nearest Red Lobster to support the chain.

Despite the lengthy explanation, Flavor Flav was absolutely shook to his core.

"YOOOO,,, I use my platform to help others and now I wanna use it to help save one of America's greatest dining dynasties," the legendary and equally hilarious DJ and rapper wrote in a post shared to X on Wednesday, May 22. "Yo @redlobster CALL ME,!!! I gotchu."
Now, the 65-year-old rapper appears interested in helping secure the seafood restaurant chain's future.

As of Thursday, May 23, Florida has closed 17 Red Lobster restaurants. In South Florida, the Hialeah location was impacted. In Miami, only three remain.

Red Lobsters closed in Florida:

- Altamonte Springs: 340 W. SR 436
- Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S. Atlantic Ave.
- Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Rd.
- Hialeah: 1750 W. 49th St.
- Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Dr.
- Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Rd.
- Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Dr.
- Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.
- Kissimmee: 4010 W. Vine St.
- Largo: 10500 E. Ulmerton Rd.
- Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441
- Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Dr.
- Orlando: 7373 W. Colonial Dr.
- Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Ln.
- Sanford: 20 Towne Center Cle.
- Tampa: 2625 E. Busch Blvd.
- Tampa: 17021 Palm Pointe Dr.
