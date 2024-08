Flanigan's New Tailgate Apparel Selling Faster Than Its Ribs

click to enlarge The "University of Flanigan's" forest green T-shirt is selling out fast. Flanigan's photo

One of the most quintessential Miami restaurants — if not the quintessential Miami restaurant — has just launched a tailgate line of apparel and merchandise that's already selling out just a few hours after hitting the web.Beloved restaurant chain Flanigan's has just released a tailgate collection for game day complete with a "305" T-shirt, "University of Flanigan's" sweatshirt, and a "Miami Football Flanigan's" shirt that all pay homage to either the Miami Hurricanes or the Miami Dolphins.The restaurant shared photos of the drop on X on Tuesday, August 6, and fans immediately started sharing the post.The Tailgate Collection by Flanigan's also includes a limited edition "Flanigan's Flag," an iconic "Green Cup" in the form of a tumbler, a navy blue ball cap with the Flanigan's emblem stitched to the front, and a Flanigan's license plate frame.The "University of Flanigan's" forest green T-shirt is still available for purchase as of 4 p.m. (pictured below). However, the Miami Football shirts were nearly sold out as of 4 p.m.To rock the collection yourself this upcoming game day, visit shop.flanigan's.net as the merchandise isn't sold at restaurants.The merchandise will be available while supplies last.