Flanigan's New Tailgate Apparel Selling Faster Than Its Ribs

Beloved restaurant chain Flanigan's has just released a tailgate collection for game day complete with a "305" T-shirt, "University of Flanigan's" sweatshirt, and a "Miami Football Flanigan's" shirt that all pay homage to either the Miami Hurricanes or the Miami Dolphins.
The restaurant shared photos of the drop on X on Tuesday, August 6, and fans immediately started sharing the post.
The Tailgate Collection by Flanigan's also includes a limited edition "Flanigan's Flag," an iconic "Green Cup" in the form of a tumbler, a navy blue ball cap with the Flanigan's emblem stitched to the front, and a Flanigan's license plate frame.
https://t.co/06LH1bI126— FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) August 6, 2024
While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/mjX46lKIMt
The "University of Flanigan's" forest green T-shirt is still available for purchase as of 4 p.m. (pictured below). However, the Miami Football shirts were nearly sold out as of 4 p.m.
shop.flanigan's.net as the merchandise isn't sold at restaurants.
The merchandise will be available while supplies last.