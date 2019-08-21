 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market offers kids' meals and baking classes.EXPAND
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market offers kids' meals and baking classes.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Five Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Miami

Juliana Accioly | August 21, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

It's back-to-school week, that challenging time of the year when, after a couple of carefree months, you and your kids have to return to a regular schedule of homework, activities, and family time around meals.

To ease them — and yourself — back into the chaotic routine, take a break from making dinner by visiting one of the following family-friendly eateries. Instead of serving the usual frozen pizza and chicken wings, these restaurants offer healthful, affordable kids' menus that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Açaí bowls at Corsair.EXPAND
Açaí bowls at Corsair.
Libby Vision

Related Stories

Corsair Kitchen & Bar


9999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
jwturnberry.com


Weekend brunch is a great way to spend quality time with your children and an easy sell because of the variety of options. Corsair's brunch menu — dubbed "The 52" — offers a rotation of seven brunch classics, including Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, egg skillets, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and açaí bowls. Kids can also enjoy peel-and-eat shrimp and crab claws, chicken and waffles, bite-size desserts, and plenty of soft drinks. Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $26 for children aged 5 to 12; kids under 5 eat free.

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish MarketEXPAND
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Ruben Cabrera

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market


5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com


Head to this Doral spot if your offspring are fans of sushi and tempura or if you're still trying to persuade them to try it. They'll get crayons to color a paper build-your-own bento box menu, which lists options such as grilled chicken thigh ($9), whitefish tempura with Japanese tartar sauce ($11), skirt steak with shio koji and potato salad ($11), and chicken breast kushikatsu with Japanese barbecue sauce ($9). Accompaniments are a vegetable option of salted edamame corn, Japanese potato salad, or grilled asparagus. Sides include steamed white rice, butter egg noodles, French fries, and a California roll. While they wait for their selections, youngsters can entertain themselves by following a step-by-step chart to make their own origami dog. Dragonfly also offers pastry, baking, and sushi-making classes for children throughout the year.

Juvia MiamiEXPAND
Juvia Miami
Photo courtesy of Juvia Miami

Juvia Miami


1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com


It's a win-win for parents and children at this swanky rooftop restaurant on Lincoln Road. While you thrill to beautiful city views and a refined menu of French-Asian specialties, the kids can chow down on one of four $24 bento boxes named for the owner's and chef's children. Each box comes with a protein, two sides, and cookies. Kids can choose from the Jonas bento box, with seared tuna, French fries, and jasmine rice; the Sophia, with thinly cut short ribs and takuwan rice or French fries; the Martina, with vegetable cassolette and jasmine rice; and the Mattia, with roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and cookies.

Junior rice bowl at Pincho.EXPAND
Junior rice bowl at Pincho.
Courtesy of Pincho

Pincho


Various locations
pincho.com


At this Latin street-food concept, find a menu for kids that will help you lead by example. Your children can indulge in their own hearty junior rice bowl served with chicken and black beans ($4.99). You won't feel bad about treating them to hot dogs ($4.99) or hamburgers ($6.49) at Pincho, because both options are made with kosher, humanely raised, antibiotic-free beef.

Kids' meal at Sagrado Cafe.EXPAND
Kids' meal at Sagrado Cafe.
Photo by Osvaldo Segatto

Sagrado Cafe


900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagrado.cafe.com


With an enchanted garden atmosphere, this Brazilian café in downtown Miami is a great place for family bonding time. Kids' meals ($14) start with a sharable warm basket of gluten-free cheese bread and a choice of soda or juice. Then it's on to their own plate of chicken Milanese, served with a side of rice, fries, or mac 'n' cheese. Watch your little ones smile as melted chocolate oozes from the volcano cake served for dessert.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >