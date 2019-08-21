Five Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Miami

It's back-to-school week, that challenging time of the year when, after a couple of carefree months, you and your kids have to return to a regular schedule of homework, activities, and family time around meals.

To ease them — and yourself — back into the chaotic routine, take a break from making dinner by visiting one of the following family-friendly eateries. Instead of serving the usual frozen pizza and chicken wings, these restaurants offer healthful, affordable kids' menus that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

EXPAND Açaí bowls at Corsair. Libby Vision

Corsair Kitchen & Bar

9999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6800

Weekend brunch is a great way to spend quality time with your children and an easy sell because of the variety of options. Corsair's brunch menu — dubbed "The 52" — offers a rotation of seven brunch classics, including Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, egg skillets, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and açaí bowls. Kids can also enjoy peel-and-eat shrimp and crab claws, chicken and waffles, bite-size desserts, and plenty of soft drinks. Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $26 for children aged 5 to 12; kids under 5 eat free.

EXPAND Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market Ruben Cabrera

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-222-7447

Head to this Doral spot if your offspring are fans of sushi and tempura or if you're still trying to persuade them to try it. They'll get crayons to color a paper build-your-own bento box menu, which lists options such as grilled chicken thigh ($9), whitefish tempura with Japanese tartar sauce ($11), skirt steak with shio koji and potato salad ($11), and chicken breast kushikatsu with Japanese barbecue sauce ($9). Accompaniments are a vegetable option of salted edamame corn, Japanese potato salad, or grilled asparagus. Sides include steamed white rice, butter egg noodles, French fries, and a California roll. While they wait for their selections, youngsters can entertain themselves by following a step-by-step chart to make their own origami dog. Dragonfly also offers pastry, baking, and sushi-making classes for children throughout the year.

EXPAND Juvia Miami Photo courtesy of Juvia Miami

Juvia Miami

1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8272

It's a win-win for parents and children at this swanky rooftop restaurant on Lincoln Road. While you thrill to beautiful city views and a refined menu of French-Asian specialties, the kids can chow down on one of four $24 bento boxes named for the owner's and chef's children. Each box comes with a protein, two sides, and cookies. Kids can choose from the Jonas bento box, with seared tuna, French fries, and jasmine rice; the Sophia, with thinly cut short ribs and takuwan rice or French fries; the Martina, with vegetable cassolette and jasmine rice; and the Mattia, with roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and cookies.

EXPAND Junior rice bowl at Pincho. Courtesy of Pincho

Pincho

Various locations

At this Latin street-food concept, find a menu for kids that will help you lead by example. Your children can indulge in their own hearty junior rice bowl served with chicken and black beans ($4.99). You won't feel bad about treating them to hot dogs ($4.99) or hamburgers ($6.49) at Pincho, because both options are made with kosher, humanely raised, antibiotic-free beef.

EXPAND Kids' meal at Sagrado Cafe. Photo by Osvaldo Segatto

Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

With an enchanted garden atmosphere, this Brazilian café in downtown Miami is a great place for family bonding time. Kids' meals ($14) start with a sharable warm basket of gluten-free cheese bread and a choice of soda or juice. Then it's on to their own plate of chicken Milanese, served with a side of rice, fries, or mac 'n' cheese. Watch your little ones smile as melted chocolate oozes from the volcano cake served for dessert.