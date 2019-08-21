Five Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Miami

It's
To ease them — and yourself — back into the chaotic routine, take a break from making dinner by visiting one of the following family-friendly eateries. Instead of serving the usual frozen pizza and chicken wings, these restaurants offer healthful, affordable kids' menus that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar
9999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
jwturnberry.com
Weekend brunch is a great way to spend quality time with your children and an easy sell because of the variety of options. Corsair's brunch menu — dubbed "The 52" — offers a rotation of seven brunch classics, including Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, egg skillets, breakfast sandwiches, salads,
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com
Head to this Doral spot if your offspring are fans of sushi and tempura or if you're still trying to persuade them to try it. They'll get crayons to color a paper build-your-own bento box menu, which lists options such as grilled chicken thigh ($9), whitefish tempura with Japanese tartar sauce ($11), skirt steak with
Juvia Miami
1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com
It's a win-win for parents and children at this swanky rooftop restaurant on Lincoln Road. While you thrill to beautiful city views and a refined menu of French-Asian specialties, the kids can chow down on one of four $24 bento boxes named for the owner's and chef's children. Each box comes with a protein, two sides, and cookies. Kids can choose from the Jonas bento box, with seared tuna, French fries, and jasmine rice; the Sophia, with thinly cut short ribs and takuwan rice or French fries; the Martina, with vegetable cassolette and jasmine rice; and the Mattia, with roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and cookies.
Pincho
Various locations
pincho.com
At this Latin street-food concept, find a menu for kids that will help you lead by example. Your children can indulge in their own hearty junior rice bowl served with chicken and black beans ($4.99). You won't feel bad about treating them to hot dogs ($4.99) or hamburgers ($6.49) at Pincho, because both options are made with kosher, humanely raised, antibiotic-free beef.
Sagrado Cafe
900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7434
sagrado.cafe.com
With an enchanted garden atmosphere, this Brazilian café in downtown Miami is a great place for family bonding time. Kids' meals ($14) start with a sharable warm basket of gluten-free cheese bread and a choice of soda or juice. Then it's on to their own plate of chicken Milanese, served with a side of rice, fries, or mac 'n' cheese. Watch your little ones smile as melted chocolate oozes from the volcano cake served for dessert.
