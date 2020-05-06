Miami's Five Best Pizzas for Takeout and Delivery

At a time like this, when Miamians are deprived of so many of the things we hold near and dear, at least there's one utterly comforting necessity of life that can't be taken away from us, one that continues to exist in its near-Platonic ideal.

You know what we're talking about.

Here are five of Miami's best pizzas available for takeout and delivery.

Lucali's pizza. Photo by Adam Kuban/Flickr

Lucali 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

305-695-4441

Our favorites remain Lucali's signature plain or vegan pie ($24), but you can customize your own with everything from all-beef pepperoni, red peppers, and onions to shallots, garlic, and artichoke hearts. Lucali also offers calzones, salads, and desserts, including Nutella pizza. Available for pickup within 30 minutes of placing an order; visit Lucali's website for delivery options.

EXPAND Pizzas cooling at Miami's Best Pizza. Photo courtesy of Miami's Best Pizza

Miami's Best Pizza 5833 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-666-5931

You can still dig into a "Miami's Best" special from this Coral Gables mainstay: pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, chopped onions, cooked Italian sausage, and green bell peppers ($14 to $30). Or try the Hawaiian, with ham and sweet pineapple ($14 to $30); the Vegetarian, with sliced black olives, spinach, and mushrooms ($15 to $32); or the Meat Lovers, topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ground beef ($16). Whole-wheat or gluten-free crust is available upon request.

EXPAND Order a cocktail and a pizza and take 'em home. Photo courtesy of Gramps

Pizza Tropical at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami

855-732-8992

Wynwood mainstay Gramps has reopened its Pizza Tropical window for takeout, so we can once again comfort ourselves with pies, wings, and batched cocktails. The classic El Queso pie costs $24, a La Blanca white pizza runs $26, and a two-slice special is available for $7. The online menu will soon include a handful of market goods, along with items from some friends of the famed neighborhood haunt. Owner Adam Gersten promises that delivery is on the way, but for now it's strictly takeout.

EXPAND Detroit-style pizza at Square Pie City Pop-Up. Photo courtesy of Square Pie City

Square Pie City Pop-Up Various Locations

Detroit-style pizza concept Square Pie City is doing pickup pop-ups at Babe Froman Fine Sausages every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at Boxelder every Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Menu highlights include the "Red in the Head, Fire in the Bed," topped with Calabrian chili oil and mozzarella; the "Mel Guez," which includes Babe Froman sausage, charred peppers, and chopped broccoli rabe; and the "Fathead," a low-carb, keto pie with an almond-flour crust. Prices start at $14. Be sure to order ahead on Square Pie City's website — they go fast. Babe Froman Fine Sausages, 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; squarepiecitypizza.square.site.

Make a great pizza at home with Stanzione 87's kit. Photo courtesy of Stanzione 87

Stanzione 87 87 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-360-1852

Try your hand at making an expert-level pizza at home with a DIY meal kit from Stanzione 87, starting at $12. Or let the pros handle the piemaking by ordering for takeout or delivery. Menu highlights include a vegetable-topped pizza with mozzarella, bell peppers, eggplant, and zucchini ($14); the "Salami," with San Marzano tomatoes and homemade mozzarella ($16); and the "Tartufo," with black and white truffle puree, truffle oil, and shaved Parmesan ($28).