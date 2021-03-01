February 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

February's food scene continued to flourish despite the postponement of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which was pushed back to May 2021.

Notable newcomers include Chela's Beer Garden in Miami Lakes and Cervecería La Tropical, which offers classic Cuban-born beers and a modern food menu by chef Cindy Hutson.

Miami may have said goodbye to Fooq's, but the diminutive downtown favorite has made way for Eleventh Street Pizza.

Coming in March: Look out for Sam Gorenstein's Abba Telavivian Kitchen.

EXPAND Pilo's Tequila Garden will serve as an outdoor gathering space reminiscent of the ones owner Derek Gonzalez visited in Mexico City when he was a kid. Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Openings



Casa Isola. 1418 20th St.., Miami Beach; 786-558-5787; casaisolamiami.com.

1418 20th St.., Miami Beach; 786-558-5787; casaisolamiami.com. Cervecería La Tropical. 42 NE 25th St., Miami; cervecerialatropical.com.

42 NE 25th St., Miami; cervecerialatropical.com. Chela's Beer Garden. 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; 786-558-9393; chelasbeergarden.com.

15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; 786-558-9393; chelasbeergarden.com. Cote Miami. 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com.

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com. Eleventh Street Pizza. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com.

1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com. The Gramercy. 65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-7522-3878; heavenmykonos.com.

65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-7522-3878; heavenmykonos.com. Luca Osteria. 116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305- 381-5097; lucamiami.com.

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305- 381-5097; lucamiami.com. Mrs. Balloo. At the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-76064; wharfftl.com.

At the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-76064; wharfftl.com. Man vs. Fries. Delivery only; manvsfriescom.

Delivery only; manvsfriescom. Moxy Hotel South Beach. 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-600-4292; marriott.com.

915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-600-4292; marriott.com. Osteria Morini. 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037; osteriamorini.com.

1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037; osteriamorini.com. Pilo's Tequila Garden. 158 NW 24th St., Miami; pilostacos.com.

158 NW 24th St., Miami; pilostacos.com. Salt & Straw. 246 NW 25th St., Miami; saltandstraw.com.

246 NW 25th St., Miami; saltandstraw.com. The Salty on Lincoln Road. 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; saltydonut.com.

Fooq's Persian sundae Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Closings



Fooq's

Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's new restaurant, Abba. Photo courtesy of Abba Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein

Coming Attractions



Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi

Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Benh Mi - Opening soon

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

La Bottega. Opening in 2021

Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami

Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre

Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mrtar.

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations

Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater.

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process