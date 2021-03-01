February 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

- Local
February's food scene continued to flourish despite the postponement of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which was pushed back to May 2021.
Notable newcomers include Chela's Beer Garden in Miami Lakes and Cervecería La Tropical, which offers classic Cuban-born beers and a modern food menu by chef Cindy Hutson.
Miami may have said goodbye to Fooq's, but the diminutive downtown favorite has made way for Eleventh Street Pizza.
Coming in March: Look out for Sam Gorenstein's Abba Telavivian Kitchen.
Openings
- Casa Isola. 1418 20th St.., Miami Beach; 786-558-5787; casaisolamiami.com.
- Cervecería La Tropical. 42 NE 25th St., Miami; cervecerialatropical.com.
- Chela's Beer Garden. 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; 786-558-9393; chelasbeergarden.com.
- Cote Miami. 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com.
- Eleventh Street Pizza. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
- The Gramercy. 65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-7522-3878; heavenmykonos.com.
- Luca Osteria. 116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305- 381-5097; lucamiami.com.
- Mrs. Balloo. At the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-76064; wharfftl.com.
- Man vs. Fries. Delivery only; manvsfriescom.
- Moxy Hotel South Beach. 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-600-4292; marriott.com.
- Osteria Morini. 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037; osteriamorini.com.
- Pilo's Tequila Garden. 158 NW 24th St., Miami; pilostacos.com.
- Salt & Straw. 246 NW 25th St., Miami; saltandstraw.com.
- The Salty on Lincoln Road. 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; saltydonut.com.
Closings
- Fooq's
Coming Attractions
- Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Benh Mi - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Bottega. Opening in 2021
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mrtar.
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater.
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
