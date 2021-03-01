 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
February 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | March 1, 2021 | 8:00am
¡Salud! Cervecería La Tropical is open in Wynwood with food by chef Cindy Hutson.
¡Salud! Cervecería La Tropical is open in Wynwood with food by chef Cindy Hutson.
Photo courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical
February's food scene continued to flourish despite the postponement of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which was pushed back to May 2021.

Notable newcomers include Chela's Beer Garden in Miami Lakes and Cervecería La Tropical, which offers classic Cuban-born beers and a modern food menu by chef Cindy Hutson.

Miami may have said goodbye to Fooq's, but the diminutive downtown favorite has made way for Eleventh Street Pizza.

Coming in March: Look out for Sam Gorenstein's Abba Telavivian Kitchen.

Pilo's Tequila Garden will serve as an outdoor gathering space reminiscent of the ones owner Derek Gonzalez visited in Mexico City when he was a kid.
Pilo's Tequila Garden will serve as an outdoor gathering space reminiscent of the ones owner Derek Gonzalez visited in Mexico City when he was a kid.
Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Openings

Fooq's Persian sundae
Fooq's Persian sundae
Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Closings

  • Fooq's
Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's new restaurant, Abba.
Find the many flavors of Tel Aviv at chef Sam Gorenstein's new restaurant, Abba.
Photo courtesy of Abba Telavivian Kitchen/Sam Gorenstein

Coming Attractions

  • Abba Telavivian Kitchen - Coming to SoFi
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Benh Mi - Opening soon
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Delray Beach Market - Massive food hall opening soon
  • Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
  • Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • La Bottega. Opening in 2021
  • Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
  • Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
  • Los Felix and Krus Kitchen - Both opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Manjay - Opening food truck and brick and mrtar.
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater.
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

