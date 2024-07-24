 Every Florida Pizza Hut Buffet in the State for '90s Nostalgia | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

’90s Are Back: Every Pizza Hut Buffet in the State of Florida

Florida is secretly home to nostalgic Pizza Hut Buffets serving all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert for lunch.
July 24, 2024
Pizza Hut Buffets are back across the U.S., and some are popping up in Florida near you.
Pizza Hut Buffets are back across the U.S., and some are popping up in Florida near you. Screenshot via TikTok/@beercutieandfoodie
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

According to posts and videos floating across social media, Pizza Hut Buffets are slowly opening across Florida. This makes sense, after all, as Florida is home to 438 Pizza Hut restaurants, according to xmap.ai. Texas has the most Pizza Huts at 717 and California comes in second place in the U.S. at 509 locations.

Boy, America freaking loves Pizza Hut. Nevertheless, we digress — Back to the Pizza Hut Buffets.

From Orlando to Saint Cloud and everywhere in between, nostalgic Pizza Hut Buffets from the '90s, featuring all-you-can-eat, sit-down lunches for less than ten dollars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (times vary per location) are back Monday through Friday at select locations across America and at only a handful of locations in Florida.

As if this news couldn't get any better, the price for the buffet is just as good as you remember it being back in the '90s: the buffet is $9.99 per person and includes pasta, pizza, a drink, and even the salad bar. The Pizza Hut buffet features an all-you-can-eat selection of pizzas, including classics like the pepperoni, "Supreme," "Meat Lovers," "Original Stuffed Crust," and more. Alongside the pizzas, guests can find a salad bar and garlic breadsticks served with marinara sauce. Plus, pasta and dessert are included, making it a whole Pizza Hut feast.

To top it all off, each location is decked out in vintage Pizza Hut signage and is full of the restaurant's iconic furnishings that are truly a blast from the past.
@beercutieandfoodie ORLANDO PIZZA HUT BUFFETS ARE BACK ! When I tell you the scream I scrumpt when we were driving through Clermont and discovered this @Pizza Hut location not only had indoor dining but has the buffet I knew I had to make it mission to visit ! The buffet is only available Monday- Friday from 10am-2pm for $9.99 per person and it’s AYCE of course. Everything was just as I remembered and brought all the nostalgic feels I was searching for. The buffet at this location has been back for two years and nobody knew because it’s never been shared online before! Did you know about this ? Share this with someone that needs to go to this Pizza Hut buffet with you ! #pizzahut #pizzahutbuffet #orlandoeats #thingstodoinorlando #orlandofoodie #bestoforlando #orlando #orlandoflorida #orlandorestaurants #orlandofl #orlandorestaurant #orlandofoodie #orlandothingstodo #orlandolunchspots #nostalgiacore ♬ original sound - Orlando foodie | Genesis
Food blogger Beer Cutie and Foodie (@beercutieandfoodie on TikTok) shared her experience at the newly remodeled  Clermont, Florida location in a video posted to TikTok and raved about its authenticity. "Everything was just as I remembered and brought all the nostalgic feels I was searching for," she says.

P.S. - Yes, they even have the signature Pizza Hut red cups.

Below, New Times has tracked down all of the official Pizza Hut Buffets in the Sunshine State since this list isn't available anywhere else online. You're welcome. Although there are a few Pizza Huts in Florida not on this list that are offering dine-in options, these locations do not have the lunch buffet option.
click to enlarge a sign
All-you-can-eat Pizza Hut lunch buffets with unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert are back in select Florida locations.
Screenshot via TikTok/@trickpardo2

Current Pizza Hut Buffets in Florida

Belleview, Florida: 10738 SE US Hwy. 441, Belleview, Florida; 352-245-1125; pizzahut.com. Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clermont, Florida: 750 E. Hwy. 50, Clermont, Florida; 352-394-5526; pizzahut.com. Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saint Cloud, Florida: 2818 13th St., Saint Cloud, Florida; 407-892-2110; pizzahut.com. Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wauchula, Florida: 1498 US Hwy. 17 N., Wauchula, Florida; 863-773-6187; pizzahut.com. Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pizza Hut Buffets Coming Soon

Cocoa Beach, Florida: 179 E. Cocoa Beach Cswy., Cocoa Beach, Florida; 321-783-2780; pizzahut.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida Opens in Coral Springs

Openings & Closings

Largest Korean Grocery Store in South Florida Opens in Coral Springs

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

Openings & Closings

Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

By Rachel Costa
One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

Openings & Closings

One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

Openings & Closings

Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation