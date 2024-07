’90s Are Back: Every Pizza Hut Buffet in the State of Florida

click to enlarge All-you-can-eat Pizza Hut lunch buffets with unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert are back in select Florida locations. Screenshot via TikTok/@trickpardo2

According to posts and videos floating across social media , Pizza Hut Buffets are slowly opening across Florida. This makes sense, after all, as Florida is home to 438 Pizza Hut restaurants, according to xmap.ai . Texas has the most Pizza Huts at 717 and California comes in second place in the U.S. at 509 locations.Boy, America freaking loves Pizza Hut . Nevertheless, we digress — Back to the Pizza Hut Buffets.From Orlando to Saint Cloud and everywhere in between, nostalgic Pizza Hut Buffets from the '90s, featuring all-you-can-eat, sit-down lunches for less than ten dollars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (times vary per location) are back Monday through Friday at select locations across America and at only a handful of locations in Florida.As if this news couldn't get any better, the price for the buffet is just as good as you remember it being back in the '90s: the buffet is $9.99 per person and includes pasta, pizza, a drink, and even the salad bar. The Pizza Hut buffet features an all-you-can-eat selection of pizzas, including classics like the pepperoni, "Supreme," "Meat Lovers," "Original Stuffed Crust," and more. Alongside the pizzas, guests can find a salad bar and garlic breadsticks served with marinara sauce. Plus, pasta and dessert are included, making it a whole Pizza Hut feast.To top it all off, each location is decked out in vintage Pizza Hut signage and is full of the restaurant's iconic furnishings that are truly a blast from the past.Food blogger Beer Cutie and Foodie ( @beercutieandfoodie on TikTok) shared her experience at the newly remodeled Clermont, Florida location in a video posted to TikTok and raved about its authenticity . "Everything was just as I remembered and brought all the nostalgic feels I was searching for," she says.P.S. - Yes, they even have the signature Pizza Hut red cups.Below,has tracked down all of the official Pizza Hut Buffets in the Sunshine State since this list isn't available anywhere else online. You're welcome. Although there are a few Pizza Huts in Florida not on this list that are offering dine-in options, these locations do not have the lunch buffet option.: 10738 SE US Hwy. 441, Belleview, Florida; 352-245-1125; pizzahut.com . Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 750 E. Hwy. 50, Clermont, Florida; 352-394-5526; pizzahut.com . Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 2818 13th St., Saint Cloud, Florida; 407-892-2110; pizzahut.com . Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 1498 US Hwy. 17 N., Wauchula, Florida; 863-773-6187; pizzahut.com . Buffet runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: 179 E. Cocoa Beach Cswy., Cocoa Beach, Florida; 321-783-2780; pizzahut.com