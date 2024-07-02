 Erewhon Dupe in Boca Raton Goes Viral, Sells Hailey Bieber Smoothie | Miami New Times
Erewhon Dupe in Boca Raton Goes Viral, Sells Hailey Bieber Smoothie

Erewhon dupe in South Florida? People in Boca Raton are going crazy over Garden Butcher that sells Erewhon-inspired smoothies
July 2, 2024
The Erewhon smoothie "dupes" from Garden Butcher in Boca Raton are going viral on social media.
The Erewhon smoothie "dupes" from Garden Butcher in Boca Raton are going viral on social media. Garden Butcher photo
If you've ever been to L.A., follow "healthy girl TikTok," or haven't been living under a rock, then there's a good chance you've heard of Erewhon before.

No, it's not a city in a foreign country, it's a healthy (and very expensive) grocery store chain that has a cult-like following for its prepared foods and viral smoothies, sometimes made in collaboration with a famous celeb like Hailey Bieber.

Well, it looks like a South Florida restaurant wants to be the next Erewhon.

Garden Butcher has just opened in Boca Raton, and although it's not a grocery store like Erewhon, it has a large selection of prepared foods, fresh menu items to-go, and, you guessed it — copycat Erewhon smoothies.
@socialsami Erewhon Dupe in Boca Raton? Garden Butcher has been featured online several times for being an Erewhon Dupe. So we went to go check it out. The first thing I noticed, this is not a grocery store so it can’t be a real dupe however they do have a lot of great prepared foods and you can order fresh menu items to go. AND.. I’m a sucker for a good smoothie bar. We ordered the: Strawberry Glow Smoothie (Hailey B dupe) Cloud Smoothie Buffalo cauliflower ( This was cold because it was in the refrigerator section. Still really good though) Buffalo chicken wrap - not bad, not great Tuna Poke Bowl- decent size, fresh tuna A chocolate chip energy ball - yummy snack Lemonade with seamoss I think if you’re in Boca Raton & healthy eats is your thing, it’s a great place to pick up lunch, smoothies, or some meal prep but not an Erewhon Dupe. #gardenbutcher #bocaratonflorida #erewhondupe #smoothiebar ♬ original sound - Samiya Jakubowicz
Located at the Village Plaza at 690 Yamato Rd., Garden Butcher states that it only serves foods that are "local, seasonal, and organic," and are always "refined sugar-free and seed oil-free, always." The restaurant also has gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options, available. So far, this is all right on par with its Erewhon older sister across the country.

Food blogger Samiya Jakubowicz of @socialsami on Instagram and TikTok gave a detailed review where she ordered the "Strawberry Glow Smoothie" (the Hailey Bieber dupe), the "Cloud Smoothie," the Buffalo cauliflower, the Buffalo chicken wrap, tuna poke bowl, a chocolate chip energy ball, and lemonade with sea moss. The entire meal cost her $93. At an actual Erewhon, it would've cost her roughly $180 or more.

"I think if you’re in Boca Raton and healthy eats is your thing, it’s a great place to pick up lunch, smoothies, or some meal prep, but not an Erewhon Dupe," she writes in her caption. Below, let's compare the dupe smoothies.
click to enlarge a menu screenshot
A screenshot of the smoothie menu at Garden Butcher in Boca Raton.
Garden Butcher photo

The Erewhon Smoothie Dupes at Garden Butcher

Strawberry Glow at Garden Butcher ($12.95): This smoothie is made of organic strawberries, avocado, banana, organic dates, organic coconut milk, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, local sea moss gel, organic maple syrup, and lemon.

vs.

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie at Erewhon ($19): Made of Malk almond milk, organic bananas, organic strawberries, organic avocado, organic dates, organic maple syrup, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, vanilla stevia, sea moss, organic coconut creme, and Driscoll's Organic Strawberry Glaze.

The Cloud at Garden Butcher ($12.95): banana, organic pineapple, organic almond butter, avocado, Vital Proteins vanilla collagen, organic blue spirulina, almond milk, and coconut cream.

vs.

Coconut Cloud Smoothie at Erewhon ($18): Malk organic almond milk, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic avocado, organic almond butter, organic vanilla collagen, vanilla stevia, blue majik, and organic coconut cream.

Magic Mocha at Garden Butcher ($12.95): At Garden Butcher, this smoothie is made of banana, organic dates, organic coffee, almond milk, organic almond butter, organic maple syrup, organic mushroom cacao powder.

vs.

Almond Butter Blast at Erewhon ($15): At Erewhon, it's made of organic raw almond milk, organic cacao powder, Mikuna Chocho plant protein powder, organic almond butter, and organic banana.


After much investigation, if you're looking for a Erewhon experience, you won't get it. However, if you're looking for a Erewhon smoothie, you're in the right place.
