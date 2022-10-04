Don't Miss These Brewtastic Events Before Dogfish Head Miami Closes

Dogfish Head recently announced it will be closing the Miami outpost of its "off-centered" craft brewery and taproom.
The unexpected news comes after the Delaware-based brand's long-awaited May 2021 opening of its Miami taproom, which took over the former Concrete Beach Brewing space off NW 24th Street in Wynwood.
According to Scott Hempstead, the Boston Beer Company's senior director of local brands and taprooms, the company decided it would not renew the lease due to rising overhead costs.
"With our lease coming to an end, coupled with the significant rent increases happening throughout Miami, we've made the difficult decision to close our Dogfish Head Miami taproom," Hempstead tells New Times in an email.
While the official closing date is slated for Saturday, November 5, there's still plenty of time to experience Dogfish Head Miami before doors close for good.
In other words, with the sad news comes plenty of good brew news.
Over the course of the next several weeks, expect Dogfish Head to continue its regular schedule of events — plus a few notable additions.
Among them is a bottle release slated for Sunday, October 9 when the brewery taproom will sell 500-milliliter bottles of its Utopias barrel-aged, Cuban-breakfast stout brewed with Cuban bread and coffee. The beer is notable for its use of Samuel Adams Utopias barrels. As a result, less than three barrels were made, making it an extremely limited release. To celebrate the new release, Dogfish Head Miami will host a Cuban-style brunch from noon to 3 p.m. with a special food menu and beer slushies.
Another great way to bid the Dogfish Head operations adieu is to get a sneak peek into production operations with one of the Miami taproom's weekly brewery tours, adds Hempstead.
The guided tour of the brewhouse gives fans a chance to indulge in complimentary beer samples while learning about the history of Dogfish Head. There is no charge for the tour, which takes place from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"We are looking forward to the beer releases and events that have been planned," sums up Hempstead. "It is our goal to make the most out of the rest of our time at Dogfish Head Miami."
Dogfish Head Miami. 325 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com.