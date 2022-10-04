Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

Don't Miss These Brewtastic Events Before Dogfish Head Miami Closes

October 4, 2022 9:00AM

Dogfish Head Miami is closing in November, but there's still plenty of beer to drink.
Dogfish Head Miami is closing in November, but there's still plenty of beer to drink. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head
Dogfish Head recently announced it will be closing the Miami outpost of its "off-centered" craft brewery and taproom.

The unexpected news comes after the Delaware-based brand's long-awaited May 2021 opening of its Miami taproom, which took over the former Concrete Beach Brewing space off NW 24th Street in Wynwood.

According to Scott Hempstead, the Boston Beer Company's senior director of local brands and taprooms, the company decided it would not renew the lease due to rising overhead costs.

"With our lease coming to an end, coupled with the significant rent increases happening throughout Miami, we've made the difficult decision to close our Dogfish Head Miami taproom," Hempstead tells New Times in an email.

While the official closing date is slated for Saturday, November 5, there's still plenty of time to experience Dogfish Head Miami before doors close for good.

In other words, with the sad news comes plenty of good brew news.

Over the course of the next several weeks, expect Dogfish Head to continue its regular schedule of events — plus a few notable additions.

Among them is a bottle release slated for Sunday, October 9 when the brewery taproom will sell 500-milliliter bottles of its Utopias barrel-aged, Cuban-breakfast stout brewed with Cuban bread and coffee. The beer is notable for its use of Samuel Adams Utopias barrels. As a result, less than three barrels were made, making it an extremely limited release. To celebrate the new release, Dogfish Head Miami will host a Cuban-style brunch from noon to 3 p.m. with a special food menu and beer slushies.

Another great way to bid the Dogfish Head operations adieu is to get a sneak peek into production operations with one of the Miami taproom's weekly brewery tours, adds Hempstead.

The guided tour of the brewhouse gives fans a chance to indulge in complimentary beer samples while learning about the history of Dogfish Head. There is no charge for the tour, which takes place from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge
There's still plenty of fun and beer to be had before Dogfish Head closes its brewery.
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head
Additional weekly programming includes free events like the weekday "Hoppy Hour," featuring $6 draft beer and a $7 sampler platter from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; a game night hosted by 8bit Entertainment Systems where patrons can geek out over vintage and old school video games from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays; bingo night with DJ Hottpants and an extended happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; the "Sip & Speak" open mic night co-hosted with Speak Miami open to artists, poets, and musicians at 7 p.m. the last Thursday of each month; and a comedy and trivia night hosted by Miami-based comedians from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

"We are looking forward to the beer releases and events that have been planned," sums up Hempstead. "It is our goal to make the most out of the rest of our time at Dogfish Head Miami."

Dogfish Head Miami. 325 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Forever Yung

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation