Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

January 3, 2023 9:00AM

Eating House returns to the Miami dining scene with a larger space, new menu items, and a full liquor bar.
Eating House returns to the Miami dining scene with a larger space, new menu items, and a full liquor bar. Eating House photo
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots.

Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.

After earning a Michelin star for Stubborn Seed, Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group have opened a second endeavor. Beauty and the Butcher (named after Ford, "the butcher," and his daughter, "the beauty") opened as an upscale neighborhood bistro in Coral Gables.

Finally, Michael Beltran, who earned a Michelin star for Ariete and a Bib Gourmand for Chug's Diner, opened Brasserie Laurel in Downtown Miami.

Sadly, December saw the closing of the original Shenanigan's in Hollywood (the much larger Dania Beach location still thrives), and Via Verdi, the charming Italian bistro in Miami's MiMo District, which closed its doors after serving customers for almost a decade.
click to enlarge
Jeremy Ford opens Beauty and the Butcher.
Grove Bay Group photo

Openings

Beauty and the Butcher

6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables
305-665-9661
beautyandthebutchermiami.com

Brasserie Laurel

698 NE First Ave., Miami
305-330-9048
brasserielaurel.com

Eating House

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com

Fabel Miami

50 NW 24 St., Miami
305-967-8133
fabelmiami.com

First Watch

3737 NW 87th Ave., Doral
firstwatch.com


Joliet

1209 17th St., Miami Beach
954-857-9277
jolietmiamibeach.com

Just Salad

2346 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
866-673-3757
justsalad.com

Kaia

232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-362-6997
kaiagreek.com

The Maiz Project

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
instagram.com/themaizproject

Max'd Out Donuts

14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
maxdoutdonuts.com

Mila Omakase

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.com/milaomakase

Noma Beach at Redfish

9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305- 668-8788
noma-beach.com

Paperfish Sushi South Beach

432 Española Way, Miami Beach
305-686-0579
paperfishsushi.com

Six Pack Burger

18106 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami
954-850-2280
6PKBurger.com

Sushi By Bou

1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-440-5270
sushibybou.com

Tacombi

1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
305-209-3718
tacombi.com

Tambourine Room

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-876-6555
carillonhotel.com

Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth

3190 Commodore Plz., Miami
304-442-3377
kushhospitality.com

Walrus Rodeo

5143 NE Second Ave., Miami
walrusrodeo.com

Zeru

1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-809-1786
zerumiami.com
click to enlarge
billwisserphoto.com

Closings

  • Shenanigans
  • Via Verdi
click to enlarge
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Lucky Cat photo

Coming Attractions

  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar-opening at  Aventura Parksquare
  • Anthony's Runway 84 - reopening soon
  • Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Balagan- opening soon
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Dream State Brewing - Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
  • Eataly - coming to Miami
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location
  • Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 - opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls
  • Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Ma/re - Opening in Miami
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
  • News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami
  • Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach
  • Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Salty - opening in Coconut Grove
  • Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sugar Factory - opening at Firestone Garage
  • Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
  • Trader Joe's - opening in Edgewater
  • Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
    • KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
    Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
    Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
    Contact: Laine Doss

    Trending Food & Drink

    Latest Stories

    Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
    More

    Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

    Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

    Become a member and go ad-free!

    Support Our Journalism
    Privacy Policy
    Dirty Dozen 2022

    This Week's Issue

    California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
    Do Not Sell My Info
    Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
    Powered By Foundation