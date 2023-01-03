December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

click to enlarge Jeremy Ford opens Beauty and the Butcher. Grove Bay Group photo

Openings





Beauty and the Butcher 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables

305-665-9661

beautyandthebutchermiami.com



Brasserie Laurel 698 NE First Ave., Miami

305-330-9048

brasserielaurel.com





Eating House 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

786-580-3745

eatinghousemiami.com





Fabel Miami 50 NW 24 St., Miami

305-967-8133

fabelmiami.com





First Watch 3737 NW 87th Ave., Doral

firstwatch.com



Joliet 1209 17th St., Miami Beach

954-857-9277

jolietmiamibeach.com





Just Salad 2346 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

866-673-3757

justsalad.com





Kaia 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-362-6997

kaiagreek.com





The Maiz Project 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

instagram.com/themaizproject





Max'd Out Donuts 14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach

maxdoutdonuts.com





Mila Omakase 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com/milaomakase





Noma Beach at Redfish 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

305- 668-8788

noma-beach.com





Paperfish Sushi South Beach 432 Española Way, Miami Beach

305-686-0579

paperfishsushi.com





Six Pack Burger 18106 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami

954-850-2280

6PKBurger.com





Sushi By Bou 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

954-440-5270

sushibybou.com





Tacombi 1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

305-209-3718

tacombi.com





Tambourine Room 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-876-6555

carillonhotel.com





Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth 3190 Commodore Plz., Miami

304-442-3377

kushhospitality.com





Walrus Rodeo 5143 NE Second Ave., Miami

walrusrodeo.com





Zeru 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

786-809-1786

zerumiami.com

Closings

Shenanigans

Via Verdi

Coming Attractions



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar-opening at Aventura Parksquare



Anthony's Runway 84 - reopening soon

Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar



Balagan- opening soon



Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami



Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell

Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon

Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables

Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami

Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood

Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell

Dream State Brewing - Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace

Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite

Eataly - coming to Miami

El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge

Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter

Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location

Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops

Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida

The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

Gramps 2 - opening soon



Gramps by the Sea - opening soon

Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami

The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami



Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls

Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami



The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami



Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach

Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future

Marina Village - Opening in Fort Lauderdale

Ma/re - Opening in Miami

Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter



Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant



News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen

Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami



Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood

Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations



Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach

Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach

Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops

The Salty - opening in Coconut Grove

Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami



Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami

Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

Sugar Factory - opening at Firestone Garage

Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant

Trader Joe's - opening in Edgewater

Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations



Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots.Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.After earning a Michelin star for Stubborn Seed, Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group have opened a second endeavor. Beauty and the Butcher (named after Ford, "the butcher," and his daughter, "the beauty") opened as an upscale neighborhood bistro in Coral Gables.Finally, Michael Beltran, who earned a Michelin star for Ariete and a Bib Gourmand for Chug's Diner, opened Brasserie Laurel in Downtown Miami.Sadly, December saw the closing of the original Shenanigan's in Hollywood (the much larger Dania Beach location still thrives), and Via Verdi, the charming Italian bistro in Miami's MiMo District, which closed its doors after serving customers for almost a decade.