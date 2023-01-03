December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots.
Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
After earning a Michelin star for Stubborn Seed, Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group have opened a second endeavor. Beauty and the Butcher (named after Ford, "the butcher," and his daughter, "the beauty") opened as an upscale neighborhood bistro in Coral Gables.
Finally, Michael Beltran, who earned a Michelin star for Ariete and a Bib Gourmand for Chug's Diner, opened Brasserie Laurel in Downtown Miami.
Sadly, December saw the closing of the original Shenanigan's in Hollywood (the much larger Dania Beach location still thrives), and Via Verdi, the charming Italian bistro in Miami's MiMo District, which closed its doors after serving customers for almost a decade.
Openings
Beauty and the Butcher
6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables
305-665-9661
beautyandthebutchermiami.com
Brasserie Laurel
698 NE First Ave., Miami
305-330-9048
brasserielaurel.com
Eating House
128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com
Fabel Miami
50 NW 24 St., Miami
305-967-8133
fabelmiami.com
First Watch
3737 NW 87th Ave., Doral
firstwatch.com
1209 17th St., Miami Beach
Joliet
954-857-9277
jolietmiamibeach.com
Just Salad
2346 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
866-673-3757
justsalad.com
Kaia
232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-362-6997
kaiagreek.com
The Maiz Project
1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
instagram.com/themaizproject
Max'd Out Donuts
14871 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
maxdoutdonuts.com
Mila Omakase
1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.com/milaomakase
Noma Beach at Redfish
9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305- 668-8788
noma-beach.com
Paperfish Sushi South Beach
432 Española Way, Miami Beach
305-686-0579
paperfishsushi.com
Six Pack Burger
18106 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami
954-850-2280
6PKBurger.com
Sushi By Bou
1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-440-5270
sushibybou.com
Tacombi
1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
305-209-3718
tacombi.com
Tambourine Room
6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-876-6555
carillonhotel.com
Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
3190 Commodore Plz., Miami
304-442-3377
kushhospitality.com
Walrus Rodeo
5143 NE Second Ave., Miami
walrusrodeo.com
Zeru
1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-809-1786
zerumiami.com
Closings
