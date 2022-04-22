David Grutman Prepares for Liftoff as "Experience Curator" for Space Perspective

There's no doubt that David Grutman is on an upward trajectory.
The entrepreneur and founder of Groot Hospitality owns a bevy of nightclubs and restaurants, including LIV, Swan, Komodo, and the Key Club. He co-owns the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach in partnership with Pharrell Williams and will soon open a resort in the Bahamas. Can Grutman's career go any higher?
The answer, apparently, is yes.
Grutman has been appointed "experience curator" for Space Perspective, an outfit that bills itself as "the world's first luxury spaceflight experience company" with plans to offer balloon ascents to 100,000 feet above Earth, complete with cocktails.
Guests will be transported to Cape Canaveral to board a pod tethered to a balloon, dubbed Spaceship Neptune, that will slowly, over the span of two hours, ascend to 100,000 feet, allowing passengers to witness the curvature of the Earth below and the blackness of space above. After gliding for about two hours, the pod will descend, splashing down gently into the Atlantic Ocean, where a ship will await to retrieve the passengers.
Spaceship Neptune is tricked out with windows all around (and a private restroom).
It sounds far cooler than a ride on Space Mountain. But unless you're uber-wealthy, you might want to stick with Disney: A round-trip on Spaceship Neptune is priced at $125,000.
Of course, the type of traveler who springs for a $125,000 journey to the edge of the atmosphere may not be satisfied with merely getting a look back at the Earth below while sipping a gin-and-tonic. That's where Grutman comes in. Grutman, who says he "jumped on board" when offered the opportunity to join Space Perspective, was happy to elaborate on his duties when New Times sought details.
"As the company’s experience curator, my role will be to customize the end-to-end experience for the space explorer, from the moment you get to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the moment you land in the Atlantic ocean, and the entire in-flight experience in between. The possibilities to create unique moments are endless, and we plan to customize every single experience so that it's exactly what the traveler wants. Everything from birthday parties to company retreats will take on new meaning, and I’m excited I get to actually give people 'out of this world' encounters," Grutman says.
Translation: If you've booked a flight on Spaceship Neptune — the inaugural 2024 year has sold out, but 2025 flights are still available — Grutman will help stock the pod with your favorite booze and bites, make sure the playlist has your favorite songs, and might even see to the potpourri in the space loo.
You might go as far as to say David Grutman wants you to LIV in space.
But how can one expect to drink Cristal and dance to Harry Styles in zero gravity? Fear not: Spaceship Neptune will not be a weightless experience. The pressurized capsule will allow guests to walk around, take in the sights, enjoy beverages, and perhaps even join the 19-mile-high club.
Space Perspective was cofounded by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, both of whom worked on the Biosphere 2 design team and lived in the structure for two years. Joining them are a host of astronauts and engineers.
Space Perspective has not yet flown a manned flight, but a test flight conducted last summer was deemed successful.
If you're interested in booking a flight, visit spaceperspective.com for more info.