The Salty Donut Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas in July Special

Today, Thursday, July 25, the Salty Donut has transformed into a winter wonderland for a one-day-only Christmas in July pop-up.

That means the return of the doughnut shop's best-selling December flavors, including the apple crisp, which is made with 24-hour brioche dough that's scooped out, stuffed with brown-sugar-baked sliced apples and cinnamon glaze, and topped with apple pie streusel and an apple chip ($3.50).

The shop is also debuting two new flavors: a star-shaped 24-hour brioche doughnut filled with strawberry jam and tossed in powdered sugar ($2.75) and a white chocolate peppermint variety topped with peppermint white chocolate glaze and topped with peppermint bark ($3.50).

Also, UberEats is offering delivery of four-pack boxes of two star-shaped doughnuts, one apple crisp, and one white chocolate peppermint until they're sold out. Delivery service fees are waived when customers use the code "JulyXmas."

Both the Wynwood and South Miami Salty Donut shops are adorned with Christmas-inspired decorations, and staffers are wearing festive outfits. Customers are encouraged to wear holiday attire too.

"Who knows? Maybe someone will get a sleigh filled with donuts," co-owner Andy Rodriguez says.

In addition to the Salty Donut's one-day exclusive, co-owners Amanda and Andy Rodriguez are gearing up to announce the location of the brand's third store.

"We've been hinting at clues but haven't been quite ready to release the details yet," Andy says. "Keep an eye on our social media as we continue to release more information. It's coming soon."

The Salty Donut Wynwood. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-639-8501; saltydonut.com.

The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.