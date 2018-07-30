Cara Mia in South Beach Serves Italian Fare

Cara Mia, a trattoria in South Beach, believes the finest things in life are the simplest. Since 2013, the restaurant has built a loyal following by serving authentic Italian cuisine built on only a few ingredients.

This past February, owner Luigi Coppolino partnered with two Italian restaurateurs — Paolo Giurato and Luciano Maddii.

Maddii, a self-taught chef who goes by the nickname "Frasca," has owned eateries in Italy, Monte Carlo, and Coconut Grove. At Cara Mia, he changes the menu regularly to showcase Miami's seasonal produce.