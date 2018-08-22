Calle Ocho's Red Carpet Offers Affordable Italian Fare

Embedded in Little Havana's vibrant community, Red Carpet ticks off all the right boxes for a charming Italian meal.

For the past three years, brothers Jorge and Alfredo Nieto, who hail from Venezuela, have operated this intimate neighborhood restaurant, focusing on top-notch fare, service, and ambiance.

A former journalist, Jorge said that after what seemed like an endless series of corporate jobs, his family realized owning a business together would make them happiest.