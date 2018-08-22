 


Linguine negro con frutti di mareEXPAND
Linguine negro con frutti di mare
Courtesy of Red Carpet Restaurant

Calle Ocho's Red Carpet Offers Affordable Italian Fare

Juliana Accioly | August 22, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Embedded in Little Havana's vibrant community, Red Carpet ticks off all the right boxes for a charming Italian meal.

For the past three years, brothers Jorge and Alfredo Nieto, who hail from Venezuela, have operated this intimate neighborhood restaurant, focusing on top-notch fare, service, and ambiance.

A former journalist, Jorge said that after what seemed like an endless series of corporate jobs, his family realized owning a business together would make them happiest.

At Red Carpet, the kitchen is helmed by the brothers' cousin Jhonattan Tovar and self-taught chef Albeneo Amaya, a native of El Salvador who previously worked at Miami Beach's Café Prima Pasta. Since opening, some of Red Carpet's most loyal regulars will stop in for a meal as often as three times a week, according to Jorge.

For first-timers, slow your pace to the sounds of classic jazz and tango and begin with the carpaccio di salmone ($9.95) or the pulpoallacampagniola, which is grilled octopus served with sausage and white truffle oil in a white cream sauce ($14.95).

There are three types of ravioli, including pumpkin in a marsala wine sauce with honey and rosemary ($15.95); a crabmeat version in a lobster sauce ($16.95); and the ossobucco topped with saffron sauce, white truffle oil, and tomato ($18.95). Other house-made pasta dishes include the gnocchi all'amatriciana ($13.95) and the linguine frutti di mare ($19.95), which is a fresh squid ink black linguine tossed with seafood and tomato sauce.

A tribute to the local Cuban community makes for two house favorites: the pollo al mojito, in which chicken is sautéed in white rum, fresh mint, and herbs ($16.95) and the risotto al mojito with white rum, mint, lemon, and sautéed shrimp ($21.95).

End your visit with a dessert by Elida Garcia, the matriarch of the Nietos. There's a panna cotta drizzled in guava glaze, as well as profiteroles and a ricotta and pistachio cake.

Red Carpet. 3438 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-529-4220; redcarpetrestaurant.com.

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

