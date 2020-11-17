 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Cooking Classes |

Mika Leon of Caja Caliente Launches Recipe Website

Josie Gulliksen | November 17, 2020 | 9:00am
Mika Leon
Mika Leon
Photo by Julia Rose
AA

Caja Caliente’s Monica "Mika" Leon’s new website mikaleon.com brings her culinary journey full circle.

Long before she opened her Coral Gables restaurant, Caja Caliente, with her mother, Leon shared her love of food by writing about it online.

“I started as a blogger before this crazy influencer craze happened,” Leon tells New Times. “It was called Mikabites and was really me going to restaurants and reviewing them."

Related Stories

She then started a food truck in 2016, selling Cuban-inspired tacos. The menu proved so popular that Leon turned its success into a brick and mortar restaurant. Caja Caliente, which opened in 2019,  was doing a brisk business when her restaurant — and her health — took a turn for the worse.

On March 13, government coronavirus mandates closed Caja Caliente temporarily. A few days later, Leon learned that she had contracted COVID-19. 

After 28 days in self-isolation — and with her restaurant in lockdown — Leon needed an outlet. Her publicist suggested she start r-ecreating her recipes on Instagram.

“Thanks to my publicist’s expertise and contacts, we created a full studio where I could make my dishes,” Leon says. “I realize now that if it wasn’t for COVID, none of this would’ve happened. I had time to step back and be home. That is what gave me time to do this."

Though it gave her time to think, isolation definitely wasn’t easy. “Honestly, during those 28 days I was going nuts, but seeing people’s reactions and how many were following along at home, it made me so happy.”

Cinnamon roll pancakes, one of the 28 initial recipes featured on Mika Leon's website.EXPAND
Cinnamon roll pancakes, one of the 28 initial recipes featured on Mika Leon's website.
Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

With her Instagram popularity growing, the next natural step was a website.

“That’s how the website came about. Although it’s been a lot of work, it is incredibly rewarding,” she says. “It’s nice that when people are looking for recipes they have somewhere to go.”

The site now contains 28 recipes, with at least ten being added each month. Leon is also working with a video editor to add cooking tutorials.

“Many of the recipes are items on the menu at Caja,” she says.

Leon likes that the website helps bring her worlds of cooking and writing together. 

“This industry is tough and being a minority is tough, so this website is about creating a platform and making people feel comfortable,” she explains. “That’s always been my mission: to create a safety net where we can all come together.”

Treating the website as a living document, Mika plans to add a travel section as well “where visitors will see my favorite restaurants and recipes, especially from New York City, which I’ve been visiting quite a bit lately.”

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

For the website’s lifestyle section, Mika asked people in their 20s what they wanted to see.

"That’s my demographic. I want the site to teach people about the right tools and cookware to use, so I am incorporating their feedback to develop this section.”

Overall, making the site simple and approachable was key, and Leon says it's an ongoing project.

"Although I’m very excited," she says, "I’m also nervous and hope that everyone reacts well to it.”

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Josie Gulliksen is a Miami native who's been covering Miami's arts and culture scene for more than two decades. She loves biking, spending time in nature, eating out, and attending all types of events. She dreams of one day writing a play and being on the stage.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.