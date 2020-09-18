WAP Cookie, Return of the Palace Drag Brunch, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, the Palace Bar's iconic drag brunch returns. In addition, Bagel Balls will host a pop-up at Dasher & Crank, featuring a slate of cream cheese-filled dough balls in a range of flavors complemented by Rosh Hashanah-inspired ice cream courtesy of the Wynwood ice cream shop. Plus, Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week continues, La Mar presents CineMar, and Giorgio Rapicavoli teams up with Cochon555 for a one-night-only takeout event.

The WAP cookie. Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

The WAP Cookie at Night Owl

Here's your chance to get your hands on your very own WAP — a Warm Apple Pie cookie, that is. Night Owl Cookies is offering the WAP, made with its signature cinnamon dough and stuffed with a layer of apple pie filling and topped with a golden pie crust. They're $3.50 each, while supplies last at all Night Owl Cookie shops. Delivery is also available through Postmates. Visit nightowlcookieco.com for shop locations.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli Photo courtesy of Eating House

Carry Out with Cochon555 and Eating House

Today (Friday), Eating House teams up with Cochon555 to offer a one-night-only, custom four-course menu with beer and wine. Highlights of the takeout meal: twice-cooked pork belly, tagliatelle al ragù, and limoncello tiramisu. Plus, take advantage of the chance to virtually cook with Eating House's Giorgio Rapicavoli via an intimate Zoom experience on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Pickup is available between 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; cochon555.com.

The Palace Bar drag brunch returns. Photo by Len Evans courtesy of the Palace Bar

The Palace Bar's Drag Brunch Returns

After a six-month hiatus, the Palace Bar's iconic drag brunch returns this weekend. The brunch kicks off today, Friday, September 18, with two special shows at noon and 2 p.m., followed by shows on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tables are spaced at reduced capacity, and all performers and staff will wear masks to protect guests and one another. Visit palacebarsouthbeach.com to book a table, as reservations are required. 1051 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacebarsouthbeach.com. No cover charge.

EXPAND Pre-order Bagel Balls for Saturday pick-up. Photo courtesy of Bagel Balls

Bagel Balls at Dasher & Crank

On Saturday, Bagel Balls hosts a pop-up at Dasher & Crank in Wynwood. While supplies last, you can pick up an "Al's Originals" box ($16), which includes two of the following: plain, everything, and cinnamon raisin; and one of the following: onion, pumpernickel, sesame, garlic, chocolate chip, and guava. Bagel Balls will release an order form on its Instagram page, @bagel_balls, specifically for the pop-up. Pre-orders are required. At the same time, Dasher & Crank will be stocked with Rosh Hashanah-inspired ice cream flavors, available Saturday, September 19 through Yom Kippur, which ends Monday, September 28. Flavors include apples and honey, challah with raisins, and pomegranate sorbet. Saturday, September 19, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; 305-640-8579; instagram.com/dasherandcrank.

EXPAND Stop by Eating House for Bud's Burgers. Photo courtesy of Eating House

New Dishes at Carrot Express

Visit your closest Carrot Express to try out a slate of new menu items. Among them: the vegan picadillo bowl, made with Beyond Meat picadillo served over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and slices of baked sweet plantain ($16.95); the healthy burger bowl, with a choice of a turkey, salmon, Impossible Burger meat, or chopped tofu served over brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo ($16.95); and avocado toast tartare on Zak the Baker multigrain sourdough bread with tuna or salmon tartare ($14.95). At the end of this month, the South Florida chain will open its seventh location in Miami Shores to join existing outposts in Miami Gardens, Aventura, South Beach, North Beach, Coral Gables, Midtown, and downtown Miami. eatcarrotexpress.com.

The barrel-aged Double D IPA anniversary bottle release from LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by Nicole Danna

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week

Through Sunday, local breweries, bars, restaurants, and other venues across Fort Lauderdale will host events celebrating all things craft beer. Each day brings a new lineup, from beer and cheese pairings to crowler specials, socially distanced parties, and more. Through Sunday, September 20, at various locations; gflbeerweek.com.

Southside Photo by Danny Valdez

The Last La Terraza de la Trova

Celebrate the last La Terraza de la Trova at Café la Trova on Saturday evening. Enjoy live music, food, and the el Daiquiri truck before the La Trova team gets ready to reopen the iconic restaurant in October. 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Café la Trova. 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.

Enjoy dinner and a movie at La Mar. Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Miami

CineMar at La Mar by Gastón Acurio

On Saturday, enjoy CineMar, a curated dinner-and-a-movie at La Mar by Gastón Acurio on Brickell Beach. Prior to a screening of Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, guests will be welcomed with fruit cebiche and popcorn cancha, to be consumed against a backdrop of panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline. On the menu: seafood cebiche, maki anticuchero, popcorn chicken, tuna tostada, lobster roll, yuzu, and a chicha dorada dessert. Cocktails and beverages are offered à la carte. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the film starts at 7:30. Tickets are $200 per couple and can be purchased here. 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at La Mar by Gastón Acurio. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $200 per couple.

EXPAND Giorgio Rapicavoli's virtual restaurant, Bud's Burgers, is available for dine-in at Eating House. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Bud's Burgers at Eating House

Chef/owner Giorgio Rapicavoli's virtual restaurant concept, Bud's Burgers, is now available for dine-in service at Eating House. Bud’s Burgers offers a dozen cleverly named menu items, including the "Shake Your Honey Maker," topped with white cheddar, candied bacon, honey barbecue sauce, and crispy onions; the "Bohemian Radishy," garnished with cucumbers, pickled carrots, hoisin sauce, radishes, cabbage slaw, and cilantro; and the "Bruschetta Bout It," with burrata, tomato sauce, garlic butter, basil, and balsamic glaze. Sides include seasoned fries, seasoned tater tots, and black truffle-loaded fries. Monday through Friday at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Delivery via Postmates available Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.