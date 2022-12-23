Support Us

New Year's Eve

The Ten Best New Year's Eve 2023 Dinners in Miami

December 23, 2022 8:00AM

R House puts on a show for New Year's Eve. R House Photo
It's time to wave goodbye to 2022. But where to celebrate? If you're of the mind to venture out to feast and ring in the new year, you've got options.

From family-friendly fests to elaborate Champagne-fueled feasts, here are Miami's ten best restaurants for your New Year's Eve celebration, listed alphabetically.
Bâoli's bar and dining room
Mr. Hospitality photo

Bâoli

1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-8822
baolimiami.com
Bâoli will host a “Crazy Angels" New Year's Eve dinner party, a three-course meal with choices that include tiger prawns, pomme soufflé, deluxe sushi, Maine lobster tail, and smoked roast prime tomahawk. The first seating is at 7 p.m. and features a menu priced at $195 per person with no beverage minimum. The second seating begins at 9:15 p.m. with a menu priced at $195 per person and a beverage minimum of $300 per table for the rest of the evening. Reservations can be made via opentable.com.
This is why you come to Bourbon Steak.
Bourbon Steak photo

Bourbon Steak

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6600
bourbonsteakmia.com
Chef Michael Mina’s steakhouse will feature a three-course, prix-fixe dinner for New Year’s Eve with several choices for an appetizer and an entrée accompanied by a trio of farm-fresh side dishes and a dessert. Menu favorites include prime cuts of beef, jumbo shrimp cocktail, and spicy beef lettuce cups with Thai chili and basil. The evening will offer two seatings: The first seating, priced at $250 per person, will take place between 6 and 8:30 p.m. The second seating, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., will be priced at $350 per person and will feature a DJ and a complimentary Champagne toast.
Dōma offers a five-course New Year's menu.
Dōma photo

Dōma

35 NE 26th St., Miami
786-953-6946
domawynwood.com
Dōma will feature a special five-course menu on New Year's Eve, with live performances by a singer and trumpet player, as well as a DJ. The New Year's Eve meal will begin with a welcome bite of crispy Castelvetrano olive stuffed with ricotta and Osetra caviar and a welcoming glass of Champagne. Guests can then choose from dishes like steamed lobster tartare and soft egg Neapolitan, followed by options of porcini mushroom or langoustine risotto. For the main course, there will be a branzino filet or a black truffle-cured filet mignon. The sweet ending is a special hazelnut mousse cake with white chocolate, gold leaf, and citrus sorbet. The first seating is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $220 per person. The second seating is from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and costs $395 per person. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
click to enlarge
Italica is the newest concept from the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar.
Italica photo

Italica Midtown

3201 NE First Ave., Miami
786-850-2600
italicaus.com
Italica Midtown will serve a special four-course, prix-fixe meal on New Year’s Eve. The celebratory menu includes salmon carpaccio, Corvina fish, short ribs, gnocchi, and coconut flan. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary welcome drink and a glass of Champagne upon arrival. Tickets range from $75 to $150 and must be purchased in advance. The first seating is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and the second seating is at 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Klaw's dining room
Klaw photo

Klaw Restaurant

1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.com
Klaw is ringing in the new year with a special "Great Gatsby" night, with premium à la carte raw bar platters, A5 Kobe tataki, bluefin tuna crudo, black truffle risotto, caviar service, Heritage beef cuts, and king crab. The restaurant also will serve the menu on its rooftop. The restaurant will feature unique burlesque shows on both floors, a live DJ, and fireworks. Both seatings also include a complimentary midnight Champagne toast. The first seating is from 6 to 7 p.m. and costs $175 per person. The second seating begins at 9 p.m. and costs $275 per person. For reservations, e-mail [email protected].
click to enlarge
Le Jardinier's patio
Le Jardinier photo

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com
Michelin-starred Le Jardinier will wrap up 2022 with a tasting menu on New Year's Eve. The menu offers a twist on the restaurant’s classic dishes, including oyster mignonette with Champagne “bubbles,” chilled shrimp with yuzu crème fraîche, winter mushroom risotto, and the choice of signature ōra king salmon with vermouth emulsion and braised cabbage, or beef tenderloin au jus with chanterelles. For dessert, guests will enjoy candied chestnuts with arabica coffee, light cream, and meringue. The dinner costs $175 per person, and reservations are required. Reservations are available from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Dishes at Luca Osteria
Photo by Fujifilmgirl

Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
305-381-5097
lucamiami.com
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Italian restaurant is hosting a family-style New Year's Eve truffle-focused dinner. Guests will indulge in dishes like yellowfin tuna crudo with black truffle bagna càuda and entrees of risotto al tartufo with white truffle butter and Wagyu short ribs. A dessert of dark chocolate budino, made with caramel al tartufo, hazelnut, and vanilla bean, will round out the meal. The menu costs $175 per person and includes a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Reservations can be made through the restaurant's website. Seatings will begin at 5:30 p.m.
New Year's is a drag at R House.
R House photo

R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
On New Year’s Eve, R House will showcase an "Ice & Fire" masquerade ball drag extravaganza. The event will be hosted by Athena Dion, with special ice sculptures and fire dance performances by Kat Wilderness, Morphine Love, Juicy Love, and Malaysia Babydoll Fox. A four-course, prix-fixe meal will be served family style, beginning with a watermelon and tomato gazpacho amuse-bouche, followed by iceberg wedge salad with baby heirloom tomatoes, smoked bacon chicharrón, and blue cheese-cilantro crema. Oysters on the half shell are also on the menu, along with yellowtail sashimi. The main courses include rum fire-roasted beef tenderloin and flame-grilled roasted tiger prawns. Vegan-friendly options and bottomless beverage options are available. The dinner and show range from $125 to $275. Reservations can be made via the R House website.
Sawa is throwing a family-friendly party.
Sawa photo

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables
305-447-6555
sawarestaurant.com
Sawa’s New Year’s Eve "Magical Garden" dinner party at Merrick Park will begin at 9 p.m. with a chef-curated, four-course dinner and complimentary sparkling wine. The night will proceed with live performances and interactive entertainers like fire dancers, garden creatures, fireworks, and a live DJ performance. Tickets cost $199 for adults and $75 for kids under 10.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michael Kleinberg

Serena at Moxy South Beach

915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-306-0776
serenamiami.com
Serena at Moxy South Beach will ring in 2023 with two special dinner menus by chef Scott Linquist, which will be served family style and include dishes such as cobia aguachile, esquites, short-rib tostada, dressed oysters, and a dulce de leche tart. The evening will also include a live DJ and mariachis for a sweet serenade into the new year. Tickets for the 6 to 7 p.m. seating costs $90 per person and include a four-course dinner. The 9 to 10 p.m. seating costs $120 per person and includes a four-course dinner. Dinner and table reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
Juliana Accioly
