Four Best Miami Spice 2020 Takeout Menus

Lately, the situation with restaurants has been changing almost daily. The current protocol permits only takeout, delivery, and on-premises outdoor dining. But the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has not extinguished Miami Spice, the discounted-meal promotion that offers multicourse meals at discounted prices all summer long.

The annual program, led by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been extended this year until the end of September. More than 130 restaurants are participating, offering three-course lunch/brunch ($25) and/or dinner ($39).

Some restaurants have opted to offer their promotional menus for takeout and delivery as well as dine-in. Here are the best choices we've found so far. (Prices do not reflect tax, gratuity, or delivery charges.)

EXPAND Azabu's hamachi jalapeño Photo courtesy of DeepSleep Studio

Azabu 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com



Spice is a great time to enjoy fresh seafood and Japanese cuisine from the Miami Beach outpost of the Michelin-starred Azabu. Start with hamachi jalapeño, mixed in daikon radish, shiso, and yuzu koshu ponzu, or an order of spicy tuna roll, spiked with yuzu daikon, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, jalapeño, and sriracha aioli. For an upcharge of $14, you can indulge in a sashimi and nigiri platter appetizer, composed of eight pieces of sashimi and four pieces of nigiri salmon, tuna, kampachi, and seasonal white fish. Standout entrees include pork belly steak, served with kabocha puree, pickled green apple, and shishito pepper; and a dish of vegan Japanese curry made with tofu, carrots, daikon, crispy sweet potato, broccoli stem, and crispy onions. A main of braised black cod drizzled with shoyu ginger glaze and accompanied by robata broccolini is also available for a $12 upcharge. Choose from sides of teriyaki Brussels sprouts or honey-glazed sweet potatoes. Sweet endings are chokoreto, a dark-chocolate torte with white chocolate matcha, ice cream, and chocolate crumb or a key-lime tart made with white chocolate yuzu. Beverage enhancements include a sake flight with three seasonal selections for $26 and a Japanese whiskey flight for $35. Offered daily for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

EXPAND Tandoori paneer at Diya Indian Kitchen Bar & Lounge. Photo courtesy of Diya Indian Kitchen Bar & Lounge

Diya Indian Kitchen 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8948

diyaindiankitchen.com



Vegetarian Indian cuisine is what's on the takeout Spice menu of this family-operated concept in Sunset Harbour. Appetizer highlights include samosas served with sweet tamarind; and tandoori paneer, grilled Indian cottage cheese with a side of vegetables. Form the list of main courses, pick from mushroom matar marsala with sweet peas in a curry sauce; roasted and spiced mashed eggplant Barta; or malai kofta, which is fried potato, paneer, and veggie balls in a curry cashew sauce. For dessert, try the gulab jamun, Indian fried doughnuts with kheer ice cream. Miami Spice offered for dinner takeout and delivery Tuesday through Sunday.

EXPAND Riigatoni at Fiola Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com



Fabio Trabocchi's eatery is offering starter options of mozzarella toast with grated heirloom tomato and basil on sourdough bread; grilled prawn served with corn chowder spuma, baby corn, and crispy soppressata; and cobia ceviche with leche de tigre, habañero, and chickpeas (upcharge of $5). Follow with an entree of rigatoni, which comes with ragu bolognese, wild mushrooms, and parmigiana, or a dish of half cornish game hen topped with summer giardiniera, pancetta sugo, and Sicilian wild oregano. For your sweet tooth, choose between tiramisu or white chocolate cheesecake. Miami Spice offered for dinner takeout and delivery Wednesday through Saturday.

EXPAND Pink shrimp acevichado at Juvia. Photo courtesy of Juvia Miami

Juvia 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8272

juviamiami.com



Start with your choice of shrimp anticucho with olive aioli and ahi limo chimichurri or Asian beef carpaccio with nashi pear, pickled red onions, micro arugula, and tozazu gelée. Next, opt for zucchini spaghetti with charred mushroom or an entrée of Mediterranean branzino accompanied by artichoke hearts, oyster mushrooms, and tomato confit. Lamb shank, a third main-course option, is served with porcini, tomato confit, and mashed potatoes. For dessert, enjoy old-fashioned chocolate mousse with whipped mascarpone or tres leches, garnished with caramel pearls and served with three-milk ice cream. Miami Spice offered for dinner Wednesday through Sunday.