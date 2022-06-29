Support Us

Best Fourth of July Weekend Food and Drink Events

June 29, 2022 8:00AM

Watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the Clevelander.
Watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the Clevelander. Photo courtesy of the Clevelander
Fourth of July is right around the corner, with its barbecue gatherings, rooftop and beach celebrations, and, of course, fireworks.

Below, we've rounded up the best places to visit with friends and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day weekend with memorable feasts.
The Clevelander's hosting a weekend-long pool party.
All-American Rooftop Cookout at the Clevelander

The Clevelander hosts Fourth of July festivities throughout the weekend. From Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, guests who pony up $132 can enjoy live DJ sets, an All-American Rooftop Cookout, and a beachfront view of the fireworks. Oh, and a three-hour premium open bar from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, at 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelandersouthbeach.com.
Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach will host a special barbecue of music, food, and drinks.
Rosé, White, & Blue Backyard Barbecue at Baia Beach Club

Baia Beach Club celebrates Independence Day on Sunday, July 3, with a “Rosé, White, & Blue Backyard BBQ.” The event includes a live DJ, grilled food and drink specials (priced at $10 to $25), pool floats, and a poolside rosé bar. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1959; baiabeachclubmiami.com.
These are Legends hot dogs. Legendarily long Legends hot dogs, you might say.
Legendary Hot Dog Eating Contest at Legends

Legends Tavern in Plantation hosts its second annual “Legendary Hot Dog Eating Contest” on Sunday, July 3. The winner will enjoy bragging rights as a “Top Dog” — plus free Chicago, Rattlesnake, and other Legendary hot dogs for the rest of their life. Participants must be 18 years or older and must sign up by July 1 at any Legends location or via the restaurant's website. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at 1387 S. University Dr., Plantation; 954-652-1162; legendstavernandgrille.com.
Tropezón's bar specializes in gin infusions and multiple takes on the classic gin and tonic.
Cochinillo Roast at Tropezón

On Sunday, July 3, Tropezón hosts a Fourth of July "Cochinillo Roast" in its outdoor courtyard. The roast will feature lechón specials, grilled tapas, cowboy rib-eyes, Spanish wines, and a variety of gin cocktails — all served up in Tropezón's outdoor courtyard. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for a taste of the bar's daily gin infusions before heading to the courtyard for cocktails and roasting action. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at 512 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8523; tropezonmiami.com.
The Carousel Club will host a special Magical Fireworks show this Fourth of July.
Magical Fireworks Show at Gulfstream Park Carousel Club

The Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park hosts a "Magical Fireworks Show" on Monday, July 4. Those who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive a complimentary red, white, or blue cocktail before 6 p.m., and for every American whiskey purchased, the buyer will get a free Budweiser. Attendance is free. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday, July 4, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 964-228-3378; carouselclub.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The Lightkeepers terrace at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.
Barbecue Party at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Head to the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne on Monday, July 4, to celebrate with a special barbecue party followed by oceanfront fireworks. The festivities include music, festive favors, and a feast of picnic-style salads, New York strip steak, barbecue ribs, shrimp on the barbie, grilled chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, nonalcoholic beverages, and an array of sweet treats. The meal is priced at $109 per adult and $57 per child, ages 3 to 12. Libations are available for separate purchase at the hotel bar. Dinner from 7:30 to 9 and fireworks at 10 p.m., Monday, July 4, at 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4228; ritzcarlton.com. Tickets cost $57.23 to $109 via eventbrite.com.
