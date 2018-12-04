Bal Harbour Shops Will Host Second-Annual Ice Cream Festival for Charity

Some of Miami's best local ice cream shops will unite for Bal Harbour Shops' second-annual Ice Cream We Love, a frozen treats festival benefiting UM/Jackson Memorial's Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Taking place on Saturday, January 12, and Sunday, January 13, the event will transform the mall's first and second levels into something comparable to Candyland, slinging everything from Italian ice and gelato to paletas and nitrogen ice cream.

With more than 20 vendors expected to set up mini pop-ups, keep an eye out for Amazonica, Bianco Gelato, Cielito Pops, Dasher & Crank, Serendipity Creamery, Mr. Kream, Jackson's Ice Cream Parlor, and hipPOPs . Miami restaurants Le Zoo and Le Sirenuse will also participate, as will Sweet Guilty, a boutique bakery offering different desserts.

In addition to the Miami-based participants, there will also be a number of national brands, including New York's Ample Hills Creamery and Do, which is located in Manhattan and specializes in edible cookie dough, along with Minnesota's Izzy's Ice Cream.

The festival will offer a variety of unique flavors, though specifics have not been released. A sneak peek, however, reveals Dasher & Crank's popular picks, including ube macapuno and strawberry cream cheese with guava jelly. Each ticket will guarantee unlimited samples at every booth.

The weekend-long event will honor the Bal Harbour Shops' founder, Stanley Whitman, who spent years supporting Holtz Children’s Hospital. According to organizers, his favorite dessert was ice cream, which inspired the event's theme.

The inaugural festival in January 2018 raised more than $76,000. Similar to last year, all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the hospital and its pediatric specialty programs.

Ice Cream We Love. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 12, and Sunday, January 13, at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-585-4483; balharbourshops.com. Tickets cost $15 and up via eventbrite.com.