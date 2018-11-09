 


Tacolandia wants you.
Tacolandia wants you.
Miami New Times/Tacolandia

Attention Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You

Laine Doss | November 9, 2018 | 12:19pm
AA

Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, is almost here and we want you!

Miami New Times has a few vendor spots left for Tacolandia, the taco-centric festival at Soho Studios on Saturday, November 17, from 2 to 6 p.m.

If you own a restaurant that makes tacos, here's you chance to share your delicious recipes with hundreds of locals.

Interested chefs and restaurateurs will be asked to provide 1,500 sample-sized, or tasting portions, of tacos. You also will need serving equipment, a catering or temporary food-service establishment permit, a certificate of insurance, and to meet a few other requirements.

If you're interested, contact Katina Arroyo at katina.arroyo@miaminewtimes.com or call 305-571-7525 to find out all the details about participating in this unique and festival event.

General-admission tickets to Tacolandia cost $45 and include entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Gather some friends and take advantage of the Fiesta Four-Pack: four tickets for $135 (only $33.75 each). GA tickets at the door (if available) will cost $50. VIP admission costs $60 and offers early entry at 2 p.m. plus all the bonuses noted above, including an open bar and exclusive restaurants. A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $180 ($45 per ticket). VIP tickets at the door (if available) will cost $70.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

