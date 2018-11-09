Attention Taco Chefs: Tacolandia Wants You

Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, is almost here and we want you!

Miami New Times has a few vendor spots left for Tacolandia, the taco-centric festival at Soho Studios on Saturday, November 17, from 2 to 6 p.m.

If you own a restaurant that makes tacos, here's you chance to share your delicious recipes with hundreds of locals.

Interested chefs and restaurateurs will be asked to provide 1,500 sample-sized, or tasting portions, of tacos. You also will need serving equipment, a catering or temporary food-service establishment permit, a certificate of insurance, and to meet a few other requirements.

If you're interested, contact Katina Arroyo at katina.arroyo@miaminewtimes.com or call 305-571-7525 to find out all the details about participating in this unique and festival event.

General-admission tickets to Tacolandia cost $45 and include entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Gather some friends and take advantage of the Fiesta Four-Pack: four tickets for $135 (only $33.75 each). GA tickets at the door (if available) will cost $50. VIP admission costs $60 and offers early entry at 2 p.m. plus all the bonuses noted above, including an open bar and exclusive restaurants. A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $180 ($45 per ticket). VIP tickets at the door (if available) will cost $70.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

