April 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If you have any doubt that Miami's restaurant scene is on fire, then you just have to look at the massive number of openings. Fueled by an open economy, new restaurants continue to sprout up on an almost-daily basis.

Memorable openings in April include the Oasis, a large, lush spot in Wynwood that offers several food-and-drink options in an outdoor setting; and Strawberry Moon, a rose-tinged restaurant inside David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

Miami favorites Swenson's and Dylan's Candy Bar closed, along with Knaus Berry Farm (just for the season).

Coming in May, Miamians should look forward to Dogfish Head's taproom and the opening of Grutman's Firestone Garage on Alton Road.

The Oasis offers food, cocktails, music, and more in a garden setting. Rendering courtesy of the Oasis/Carma Connected

Openings



Alla Vodka Shop. 2417 NW N Miami Ave., Miami; nbrhd.com.

2417 NW N Miami Ave., Miami; nbrhd.com. Café Americano. 1776 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-604-1776; cafeamericano.com.

1776 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-604-1776; cafeamericano.com. Champs & Heroes. Delivery only; champsandheroes.co.

Delivery only; champsandheroes.co. Delray Beach Market. 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; delraybeachmarket.com.

33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; delraybeachmarket.com. The Fatty Crab. 2000 NW 87th St., Doral; 786-618-5183; thefattycrab.com.

2000 NW 87th St., Doral; 786-618-5183; thefattycrab.com. Hapa Kitchen & Eatery. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami.

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami. Jeremiah's Italian Ice. 9630 Stirling Rd., Cooper City; 754-201-1326; jeremiahsice.com.

9630 Stirling Rd., Cooper City; 754-201-1326; jeremiahsice.com. King of Racks BBQ. 15516 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-910-6523; kingofracksbbqorder.com.

15516 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-910-6523; kingofracksbbqorder.com. Krus Kitchen. 3413 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-518-3998; kruskitchen.com



3413 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-518-3998; kruskitchen.com La Industria Bakery & Cafe. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-774-3258; laindustriabakery.com.

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-774-3258; laindustriabakery.com. Layla. The Kayak Miami Beach Hotel, 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 844-463-1215; kayakmb.com.

The Kayak Miami Beach Hotel, 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 844-463-1215; kayakmb.com. Love Life Café. 545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com.

545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com. Miami Diner. 919 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 78-536-2564; themiamidiner.com.

919 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 78-536-2564; themiamidiner.com. Miami Squeeze. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-206-1075; miamisqueeze.com.

3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-206-1075; miamisqueeze.com. North Italia. Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-669-7987; northitalia.com.

Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-669-7987; northitalia.com. Nossa Omakase. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-539-9711; nossaomakase.com.

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-539-9711; nossaomakase.com. The Oasis. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com.

2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Paperfish Sushi Bar. 421 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-741-0936; paperfishsushi.com.

421 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-741-0936; paperfishsushi.com. Salt & Straw. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786-633-0142; saltandstraw.com.

3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786-633-0142; saltandstraw.com. Sandbar Sports Grill. 3064 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-5270; sandbargrove.com.

3064 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-5270; sandbargrove.com. Seasy. 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com.

136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com. Shelter Wynwood. 0 NE 27th St., Miami; 305-603-8970; shelterbrooklyn.com.

0 NE 27th St., Miami; 305-603-8970; shelterbrooklyn.com. Strawberry Moon . 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; strawberrymoonmiami.com.

. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; strawberrymoonmiami.com. Sushi Garage. 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-727-3533; sushigarage.com.

500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-727-3533; sushigarage.com. Sweetgreen. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-614-4009; sweetgreen.com.

3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-614-4009; sweetgreen.com. The Sylvester. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548, thesylvesterbar.com.

3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548, thesylvesterbar.com. Yellow Green Farmers Market. 1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; ygfarmersmarket.com.

1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; ygfarmersmarket.com. Yes Juice. 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; yesjuice.co.

530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; yesjuice.co. ZZ's Sushi Bar. 151 NE 41st St Suite 117, Miami; zzsclub.com.

151 NE 41st St Suite 117, Miami; zzsclub.com. Zitz Sum. 396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 86-409-6920; zitzsum.com.

Knaus Berry Farm's cinnamon rolls. Photo by Laine Doss

Closings



Dylan's Candy Bar

Swensen's

Knaus Berry Farm (for season)

EXPAND Firestone Garage will open on Alton Road in Miami Beach. Rendering courtesy of Groot Hospitality/Carma Connected

Coming Attractions



Black Market - Opening second location inside Bayside Marketplace

Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Benh Mi - Opening soon

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Casa Mariano - Opening soon

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami

Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre

Delray Beach Market. 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; delraybeachmarket.com.

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality

The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant.

Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables

The Joint of Miami - NJ Weedman opening a lounge in Wynwood.

La Bottega - Opening in 2021

Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood.

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations