April 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

If you have any doubt that Miami's restaurant scene is on fire, then you just have to look at the massive number of openings. Fueled by an open economy, new restaurants continue to sprout up on an almost-daily basis.
Memorable openings in April include the Oasis, a large, lush spot in Wynwood that offers several food-and-drink options in an outdoor setting; and Strawberry Moon, a rose-tinged restaurant inside David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.
Miami favorites Swenson's and Dylan's Candy Bar closed, along with Knaus Berry Farm (just for the season).
Coming in May, Miamians should look forward to Dogfish Head's taproom and the opening of Grutman's Firestone Garage on Alton Road.
Openings
- Alla Vodka Shop. 2417 NW N Miami Ave., Miami; nbrhd.com.
- Café Americano. 1776 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-604-1776; cafeamericano.com.
- Champs & Heroes. Delivery only; champsandheroes.co.
- Delray Beach Market. 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; 561-562-7000; delraybeachmarket.com.
- The Fatty Crab. 2000 NW 87th St., Doral; 786-618-5183; thefattycrab.com.
- Hapa Kitchen & Eatery. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
- Jeremiah's Italian Ice. 9630 Stirling Rd., Cooper City; 754-201-1326; jeremiahsice.com.
- King of Racks BBQ. 15516 SW 72nd St., Miami; 305-910-6523; kingofracksbbqorder.com.
-
Krus Kitchen. 3413 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-518-3998; kruskitchen.com
- La Industria Bakery & Cafe. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-774-3258; laindustriabakery.com.
- Layla. The Kayak Miami Beach Hotel, 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 844-463-1215; kayakmb.com.
- Love Life Café. 545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com.
- Miami Diner. 919 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 78-536-2564; themiamidiner.com.
- Miami Squeeze. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-206-1075; miamisqueeze.com.
- North Italia. Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-669-7987; northitalia.com.
- Nossa Omakase.1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-539-9711; nossaomakase.com.
- The Oasis. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com.
- Paperfish Sushi Bar. 421 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-741-0936; paperfishsushi.com.
- Salt & Straw. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786-633-0142; saltandstraw.com.
- Sandbar Sports Grill. 3064 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-5270; sandbargrove.com.
- Seasy.136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-703-5143; seasycoralgables.com.
- Shelter Wynwood. 0 NE 27th St., Miami; 305-603-8970; shelterbrooklyn.com.
- Strawberry Moon. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; strawberrymoonmiami.com.
- Sushi Garage. 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-727-3533; sushigarage.com.
- Sweetgreen. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-614-4009; sweetgreen.com.
- The Sylvester. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548, thesylvesterbar.com.
- Yellow Green Farmers Market.1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; ygfarmersmarket.com.
- Yes Juice. 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; yesjuice.co.
- ZZ's Sushi Bar. 151 NE 41st St Suite 117, Miami; zzsclub.com.
- Zitz Sum. 396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 86-409-6920; zitzsum.com.
Closings
- Dylan's Candy Bar
- Swensen's
- Knaus Berry Farm (for season)
Coming Attractions
- Black Market - Opening second location inside Bayside Marketplace
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Benh Mi - Opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Casa Mariano - Opening soon
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chèvre Miami - Cheese shops coming to Miami
- Ch'i - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant.
- Forte - Chef Adrianne Calvo is opening an Italian restaurant in Coral Gables
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- The Joint of Miami - NJ Weedman opening a lounge in Wynwood.
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
