The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

As a born and raised Miami girl, a true "lifer," as they say, I love Publix. I love a perfectly toasted foot-long chicken tender Pub sub with buffalo sauce and provolone from the deli. I love the funky-colored flowers sold at the front of each store. I even love the loaves of light and fluffy Cuban bread at the bakery, the cinnamon sugar-roasted almonds (if you know, you know), and the free sugar cookie with sprinkles I still get when I ask the woman behind the counter very politely for one, and the baked beans and New York-style potato salad that the supermarket sells in the prepared food aisle across from the deli.
However, some supermarkets seem to fall below the Publix Supermarket standard based on design, location, lack of inventory, lack of parking, cramped aisles, or even, dare I say it, clientele. Some simply aren't where shopping is a pleasure. Okay, I said it.
This is why we took to Instagram this summer to ask our readers, "Which Publix location is the worst in Miami?" Well, y'all had opinions. Let's just start at that. Actually, there's one location in particular that takes the cake. It's so bad that we're almost a little concerned (and hope management reads this story).
Below, find the six worst Publix Supermarkets in Miami, ranked in order from worst to least bad, based on comments left by New Times readers on Instagram.