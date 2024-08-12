 6 Worst Publix Groceries in Miami Ranked | Miami New Times
The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

From a Publix called "the ninth circle of hell" to one that may need a valet, here are the six worst Publix markets in Miami.
August 12, 2024
A Pub sub from Publix.
A Pub sub from Publix. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Listen, don't come after me for this one.

As a born and raised Miami girl, a true "lifer," as they say, I love Publix. I love a perfectly toasted foot-long chicken tender Pub sub with buffalo sauce and provolone from the deli. I love the funky-colored flowers sold at the front of each store. I even love the loaves of light and fluffy Cuban bread at the bakery, the cinnamon sugar-roasted almonds (if you know, you know), and the free sugar cookie with sprinkles I still get when I ask the woman behind the counter very politely for one, and the baked beans and New York-style potato salad that the supermarket sells in the prepared food aisle across from the deli.

However, some supermarkets seem to fall below the Publix Supermarket standard based on design, location, lack of inventory, lack of parking, cramped aisles, or even, dare I say it, clientele. Some simply aren't where shopping is a pleasure. Okay, I said it.

This is why we took to Instagram this summer to ask our readers, "Which Publix location is the worst in Miami?" Well, y'all had opinions. Let's just start at that. Actually, there's one location in particular that takes the cake. It's so bad that we're almost a little concerned (and hope management reads this story).

Below, find the six worst Publix Supermarkets in Miami, ranked in order from worst to least bad, based on comments left by New Times readers on Instagram.
click to enlarge photo of a publix grocery store at night with green signage illuminated in all its glory
A Publix Supermarket in Florida
Photo by Josh Hallett / Flickr

1. Publix at Miami Shores - 90th and Biscayne

Where do we begin with this Publix? I'm concerned as I type this. The Publix Supermarket in Miami Shores, located at 9050 Biscayne Blvd., took the absolute top spot on this list with more than 40 people commenting their woes about the location. From the slow deli (some people claiming they even wait an hour for a Pub sub) to the shortage of items in the store, we think management might want to peak these comments. One person frustrated with the deli wrote, "The deli section in that Publix is an hour wait no matter what time you go," while another distressed deli-frequenter wrote, "I ordered online two hours prior and I arrived and waited an hour for my sandwich. It's a joke there." Others noted the issue is with the staff at the deli. "The worst," they say. "They have a guy in the deli who purposely makes the subs super slow because he hates doing it. He loudly complains to the other workers about it." Lastly, people took to the comments to complain about the lack of products. "Never stocked, especially for items on sale! Frustrating!" I had to get a rain check and have been back three times and they still don't have it!" says a frustrated customer. Another person wrote, "Haha, I agree. I moved away and I still tell my husband how much I despise that Publix. Our new Publix is huge and filled with polite and happy employees." Lastly, someone he noticed just how many complaints there were about this location. "This location has had so many complaints in this one thread. If Publix was smart they'd look into cleaning house over there." Yikes.

2. Publix at Surfside - 9400 Harding Ave.

The Publix at Surfside, located at 9400 Harding Ave., was the second most complained about Publix on our Instagram post. A single comment stating, "Escalators are always broken and tightest aisles ever!" got more than 25 likes. That's when you know. Someone responded, "Yes! I prefer to drive across to Biscayne and 129!" Someone else responded, "Escalators are always broken! Most drive all the way over to Biscayne and 128th St." This promoted another person to write, "Agree with you. Used to shop there as I love Paul the pharmacist, but the escalator situation and the deli department are unacceptable for such a company. Now I shop at 128th and Biscayne." Although many noted that the cashiers here are friendly, they also pointed out that the store was always out of stock of their favorite items. "Surfside, for sure! I leave there with bruises because it's so tiny and and people are so rude. I also rode the cart elevator once, when it malfunctioned, and I took my cart took off down the ramp!" Oof.

3. Publix at Baypoint - 50th and Biscayne

Coming in third place was none other than the Publix at 50th and Biscayne. People quickly agreed it was mostly bad because of its parking situation — or lack thereof. "Can never find a parking spot," said one New Times reader. Another noted, "I love it because it's small and everything is super easy to find, but damn, the parking sucks and all the employees take up the front spots for 16 hours a day." Apparently, it's so impossible to find parking that it's almost worth driving to another Publix altogether. "The parking is impossible, and if you are looking for a very specific grocery item, don't even waste your time!" responded a reader. Another wrote, "That's because their whole staff takes up all the parking in the front. They even take the time to park in reverse!" Lastly, another frustrated driver who shops at this Publix cheekily stated, "Swear they may as well start a valet service there!" Although this is definitely a joke...is it actually?

4. Publix at Country Club Plaza - NW 186th and 67th Ave.

New Times readers had a lot to say about this Publix location. With one comment getting more than 20 likes, the Publix at NW 186th Street and 67th Avenue came in at number four on our list. A reader commented, "Needs a major remodel," and then someone responded with some facts: it may not have been remodeled since the 1980s. "I've been going to that Publix since the '80s and I don't think it's ever gotten a major remodel, just updated decor and signage." Besides the outdated store, the parking lot also got some hate. One person wrote, "That parking lot is horrendous!," which got four likes, and another agreed, writing, "The parking lot is bad as well!" Lastly, this comment got us laughing: "It's the Publix where people come with their luggage to use the scale."

5. Publix at Brickell Village

The Publix in Brickell is coming in at number five on our list, and it features one of our favorite New Times reader comments from the post: "The Publix in Brickell on 13th — it's the ninth circle of hell," wrote a funny reader, which got more than 100 likes in approval. Another reader wrote, "My least favorite Publix. They never have what I need," which got three likes. Another person wrote, "And the parking lot is a nightmare. This is why I drive the extra seven minutes to go to the newer Publix in Overtown." People also noted the small aisles caused them anguish. "Small aisles and huge carts don't help either, lol," while another wrote, "The Publix on 13th Street near Brickell has grown too small for the building boom/population explosion going on around it! They should consider renovation/expansion!" Lastly, a reader commented, "Yes, stopped going! Ridiculous tight spaces — horrible parking."

6. Publix at SW 27th Ave.

Although the Publix in the Gables didn't get that much hate, a few commenters were quick to call out the Publix on SW 27th Ave. and Coral Way. Not only did someone write, "Coral Gables off Miracle Mile for sure," but a reader noted that all of the Publix stores in the Gables needed a refresh. "All of the old ones in Coral Gables."
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
