6 Great SOBEWFF 2024 Events That Haven't Sold Out

It's food festival season in Miami, and the Magic City's biggest one is only three weeks away.
If you've snoozed on snagging tickets to some of South Beach Wine & Food Festival's
big-time events, like a sushi omakase collective, a Sunday supper with Mario Carbone, and a doughnut-making master class with Miami's the Salty – well, you're out of luck. All of the aforementioned (and then some) are already sold out.
However, if you're still looking to attend some of the festival's buzziest events, you still have plenty of delicious options. These happenings include intimate dinners, a jazz brunch at one of Miami's most hard-to-get-into restaurants, and, yes, a night with the one and only Guy Fieri.
As SOBEWFF nears, here are six events that still have ticket availability. Hurry up before they sell out as well.
Guy Fieri at the SOBEWFF.
Photo by World Red Eye
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Live, Hosted by Guy Fieri
Take a swig of some Santo Mezquila, Guy Fieri's mezcal-meets-tequila, and get ready to party on the sand. Triple-D is bringing in over 30 no-frills restaurants from across the U.S. for an event that's just as unpretentious and grub-centric as Fieri himself. Don't count on anything overly fancy here. Instead, expect some delicious food, like crab-topped pretzels, fried chicken varieties, and mac and cheese (huge crowd favorites from last year). And, yes, your host is Fieri himself, who will likely be sauntering around with some Santo. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, February 23, at American Airlines North Venue, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $175 to $250 via sobewff.org.
A signature dish from Maty's in Midtown Miami by award-winning chef Valerie Chang who will be hosting a dinner at SOBEWFF.
Maty's photo
Dinner Hosted by Valerie Chang, Chabela Ross, and Ana Castro
Each of the three women involved with the shindig at Peruvian haven Maty's could easily sell out a dinner on their own. The headliners are Valerie Chang Cumpa of Maty's, Chabela Coss of Mexican hot spots Pascual and Lutéce in Washington, D.C., and Ana Castro of the soon-to-open Mexican restaurant Acamaya in New Orleans. Castro was named "Best New Chef" by Food & Wine
in 2022, and Chang is a James Beard Award-winning chef. This is shaping up to be one of those can't-miss, once-in-a-lifetime, stars-aligning moments for sure. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at Maty's, 3255 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $300 via sobewff.org.
Chef Michael Beltran from Ariete.
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Dinner Hosted by Zak Stern, Michael Beltran, and Jose Mendín
What happens when you get Zak Stern, the owner of one of the most famous bakeries in Miami, Zak the Baker, and Michael Beltran, the wizard behind Ariete, Chug's Diner, and more? Oh, and José Mendín, the regional rockstar of concepts Pubbelly, Casa Isola, and Rivertail in Fort Lauderdale? You get this once-in-a-lifetime dinner. It will be local goodness overload as these three team up for a special farm-to-table affair at Regener8 Farm. If you haven't been to the farm just yet, it's a headliner in itself with onsite honey harvesting from Keez Beez. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 24 at Regener8 Farm, 17300 SW 177th St., Miami. Tickets cost $300 via sobewff.org.
Smorgasburg will host a nighttime event at SOBEWFF 2024.
Smorgasburg Miami photo
Smorgasburg After Dark With Robert Irvine and More
On an average day, you may hit this Wynwood foodie utopia with a particular budget and hunger level in mind. Well, everything — food and drink — is included in the ticket price at this one-night-only SOBEWFF event, so, yes, you'll want to come hungry. Over 30 vendors will be dishing up delights at Smorgasburg After Dark, including La Birreria Tijuana, Santo Dulce Churros & Ice Cream, and falafel master the Wrapper. Food Networ
k icons Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy, and Robert Irvine will host, and Little Richard-like Les Greene & the Swayzees will perform to keep things bumpin'. 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, February 24, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $115 via sobewff.org.
Ice cream from Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw photo
Ice Cream-Making Master Class With Salt & Straw
After attending outdoor events at SOBEWFF all day, you'll thank yourself for attending this one. Hosted by Portland's Salt & Straw, which now has three locations in South Florida, get the scoop on how to make your favorite summer treat at this delicious ice cream-making event. Plus, snag plenty of Salt & Straw goodies. Prepare for the extraordinary flavor-wise, be it the shop's signature "Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons" or "Blackberry Tamales." Yes, tamales. 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, February 25, at the Real Food Academy, 570-A NE 81st St., Miami. Tickets cost $115 via sobewff.org.
Delilah Miami is a feast for the eyes.
H.wood Group photo
Delilah Miami Presents Jazz Brunch
Since it burst onto the scene in December, this Brickell supper club has become a hard-as-hell place to snag a reservation. Its vibe is opulent, and, yes, there is a Kendall Jenner-inspired brownie. Chef Daniel Roy is teaming up with Zitz Sum's Pablo Zitzmann for this one-brunch-only affair. Prepare to dine on curated courses and listen to sultry tunes galore. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at Delilah Miami, 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $200 via sobewff.org.