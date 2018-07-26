XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Robert Allen Arrested in Rural Georgia

Moments before a rented Dodge Journey swerved in front of chart-topping musician XXXTentacion's BMW outside a Riveria Beach motorcycle shop on June 18 and two men pumped the 20-year-old full of bullets, surveillance cameras inside the store captured a short, heavyset man nicknamed "Big Rob" walking around the shop.

Last week, a grand jury indicted that man — 22-year-old Robert Allen — along with three others in XXXTentacion's murder and robbery. And last night, authorities finally found Allen, who had been on the lam since the crime.

U.S. Marshals in Georgia tracked Allen to the small town of Eastman in rural Dodge County, southeast of Macon.

“They got some information he was up in Eastman, possibly staying with his sister,” Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar told the Macon Telegraph .

Marshals surveilled the house and peacefully took Allen into custody after determining he was inside, Edgar told the Telegraph, calling the arrest "uneventful."

Allen's arrest leaves just one suspect at large in the brutal daylight killing of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy. Broward Sheriff's deputies had earlier arrested Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams, who are both 22 years old; 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome remains at large.

In charging documents, prosecutors have laid out a robbery gone wrong as the motive behind XXXTentacion's death and described following a social media trail of clues to track down the culprits behind the case.

On the day of his murder, XXXTentacion visited a local bank and took out $50,000 in cash, which he stuffed into a Louis Vuitton bag. It's still not clear how the foursome that set out to rob him knew where the rapper was heading, but their plan was clear: Block XXXTentacion's car after he left Riva Motorsports and then snatch the bag full of cash.

Allen was captured on surveillance cameras at Riva Motorsports shortly before XXXTentacion's murder. via Broward Sheriff's Office

But after stopping his BMW, the robbers also shot the young musician multiple times, leaving him dead in the front seat of his luxury car.

Police say they closed in on the robbers through Williams, a local tattoo artist with ties to other Broward County rap crews. In Instagram postings, Williams had distinctive orange shoes that matched those worn by a man caught on surveillance video at Riva shortly before the shooting. Williams was arrested on June 21, and police soon tracked down Boatwright and arrested him as well.

On Williams and Boatwright's cell phones, police say they found videos of the men dancing with large stacks of $100 bills. They also traced a .22 caliber round of a brand matching those fired at the murder scene.

Allen, though, was harder to track down. The 5'9", 300-pounder was seen on surveillance at Riva alongside Williams. XXXTentacion fans noted that the suspect, also known as "Fat Boy," had posted videos with large stacks of cash — though it's not clear whether those videos were shot before or after the murder.

Allen had a lengthy criminal record in Broward, including a conviction on 21 counts of using fraudulent identification that landed him probation until 2021.

Court records show he's being held this morning at a jail in Dodge County, Georgia pending his transfer back to Broward to face charges in XXXTentacion's murder.