WBC Primer: Who's Who at the World Baseball Classic?

With players from all over the world — many of whom are not on Major League teams — descending on Little Havana to take part in what's widely considered the Olympics of baseball, now is a good time for stateside fans to learn a thing or two about the teams that are still alive in the tournament.
Let's meet the World Baseball Classic rosters vying for the title and do a bit of scouting on each team heading into this weekend's excitement.
Lars Nootbaar, designated hype man for Team Japan
Team JapanPlayer You'll Love: Lars Nootbaar
If you haven't been doing a deep dive into MLB rosters these days, you may be suspicious we're making up the fact that Japan actually has a player named Lars Nootbaar. We can assure you: not only is Nootbaar a real outfielder on Japan's roster, but he's also an up-and-coming star for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nootbar, whose middle name is Taylor-Tatsuji, wound up on Japan's team by way of his mother's Japanese ancestry. The California native cut his teeth in the U.S. minor leagues before joining the Cardinals' MLB roster in 2021.
With his trademark "pepper-grinding" celebration, Nootbaar is simply a joy on and off the field and someone that will likely become a fan favorite in the coming years. If you're looking for a foreign-team player to fall in love with this weekend, Nootbaar is the move.
Marlins on Roster: None.
Team Mexico clinches the top seed from Pool C and advances into the quarterfinals after defeating Team Canada.
Team Mexico
Player to Root For: Samuel Zazueta
Unless you're a big fan of the Mexican League's Tijuana Toros, you're likely unfamiliar with Samuel Zazueta, who most often appears as a relief pitcher. Zazueta's only 26, but is already in the ninth year of his baseball career. For you math majors at home, that means he was playing Mexican pro ball in 2014 at the age of 17.
If you're keen to find a player on the Mexico roster to root for, why not pick the guy who started playing pro ball the same time some of us pushed carts at Publix?
"Hey, I Know That Guy!": Randy Arozarena
Mexico's roster is stacked with players from MLB teams, but the player with whom casual fans (see: most Miamians) are likely most familiar is Randy Arozarena, the Tampa Bay outfielder and 2021 American League Rookie of the Year. Arozarena has hit 20 home runs in each of his two full MLB seasons, which basically makes him Mexican Babe Ruth.
Miami Marlins on Roster: None. Cero.
Thanks to Team Dominican Republic defeating Team Israel, Team Venezuela clinches Pool D and advances to the Quarterfinals!
Team VenezuelaBest Story of WBC: Miguel Cabrera's 'One Last Dance'
We know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes — this Miguel Cabrera is the same 'Miggy' the Florida Marlins traded to the Detroit Tigers for a bucket of baseballs back in 2007.
Cabrera is kicking off what he says is the final season of his Hall of Fame career by playing with Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He's basically Venezuela's Udonis Haslem at this stage in his career, but if he were to play a part in a big win, it would make for one of the more memorable WBC moments of all time.
WBC Villain? Jose Altuve
Who likes Jose Altuve? Maybe Houston Astros fans and Venezuelan team diehards do, but other than that, he's a tough sell, as he was embroiled in the Astros' trashcan-banging pitch-tipping cheating saga. His teammates stuck up for him and claimed he spoke out against pitch tipping, but his jersey has been branded with that Scarlett letter.
If you're looking for a love-hate polarizing team in the WBC tourney, Venezuela is the team to watch.
Miami Marlins on Roster: Jesus Lazardo, Emmanuel De Jesus, Luis Arráez
MOVING ON
Puerto Rico defeats the Dominican Republic to advance to the WBC Quarterfinals!
Puerto RicoMost Likely to Be WBC MVP: Francisco Lindor
Francisco Lindor is a beast and has already proven to be a difference-maker in the WBC, most notably in the team's elimination of the Dominican Republic earlier this past week. If there is a player who's most likely to be Puerto Rico's MVP, it's the Mets' star shortstop.
Miami Marlins on Roster: Anthony Maldonado (minors)
Team Cuba advances to the semifinals!
Team CubaPlayer Most Likely to Play for Miami Post-WBC: Yoenis Céspedes
Yoenis Céspedes and the Marlins have flirted with each other in free agency so many times, people told them to get a room. A hookup never happened, though, and with Céspedes currently unemployed, it's possible he could some day wind up in Miami after the WBC ends. (Like, for work.)
The only issue is that Céspedes just left the tournament for unspecified personal reasons, departing from Tokyo, where Cuba was playing, to fly back to his home in the United States. The Cuban Baseball Federation gave few details and it remains unclear what prompted his departure.
On Sunday, March 19, the Cuban team is set to battle the winner of the Saturday quarterfinals match between the United States and Venezuela.
Miami Marlins on Roster: None.
Team USA has a date with Team Venezuela in the quarterfinals.
Team USATeam USA's Captain America: Mike Trout
Team USA is loaded with MLB talent. But the obvious leader of the team is Mr. Face of Baseball, Mike Trout. With Team USA on the brink of an embarrassing elimination in the opening round, Trout saved the day in a must-win game against Colombia.
Narrative to Know: Win or Bust
As usual, the United States is expected to win something, and if they don't, the sky is falling. Team USA will be playing on home turf in Miami and enters the WBC quarterfinals as a clear favorite, albeit not at the level the U.S. basketball team enjoys at the Olympics.
If you glean nothing else about the World Baseball Classic, know that Team USA is pressed to win it all.
Marlins on the Roster: None.