What Is Open and Closed in Miami-Dade, Broward on Juneteenth?

Supermarkets: Open (hours vary by location)

Publix

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Whole Foods

Walmart

Target

Major Pharmacies: Open

CVS

Walgreens

Banks and Credit Unions: Closed

Wells Fargo

Chase

Capital One

Bank of America

PNC

Truist

CitiBank

Seacoast Credit Union

Government Agencies: Closed

Non-essential federal offices

Broward County governmental offices and courts

Miami-Dade County government offices and courts

Broward County library branches except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library

Miami-Dade libraries

U.S. Postal Service offices (no mail delivery)

Transit, Garbage Collection

UPS locations are open and pickup, and delivery services are available.

FedEx is open.

Broward and Miami-Dade transit will operate regular weekday service schedules.

Broward garbage, bulk, and recycling pickup will be collected as regularly scheduled.

Miami-Dade solid waste management will collect curbside garbage and trash.

Wednesday, June 19 will mark the celebration of Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. after the last group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021 following the murder of George Floyd and the protests surrounding racial inequality and police brutality that engulfed the nation.While the holiday, known as the nation's second independence day, is federally recognized, Florida is one of about dozen states that did not recognize it as an official state holiday as of 2023. It is not considered a paid holiday for state employees; however, local governments have taken it upon themselves to close local offices.Though most restaurants and businesses remain open on June 19, there are some notable closures, including major banks and government agencies.Here's a list of what's open and closed on Juneteenth.