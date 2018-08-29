Here's a Trailer for Screwball, Billy Corben's Hilarious New A-Rod Doc

At its slimy heart, the Biogenesis steroid scandal boiled down to a bunch of tanning salon aficionados and small time South Florida crooks scamming each other — all while bringing down the biggest performance-enhancing drug ring in the history of professional sports.

So it makes sense that in retelling the tale, which all started with a 2013 Miami New Times investigation that exposed Alex Rodriguez and other superstar cheats, documentary filmmaker Billy Corben decided to lean into the absurdity behind the multimillion-dollar suspensions and bareknuckle legal fights.

A new trailer shows exactly how Corben highlights that dark humor: Namely, by casting child actors to play everyone from A-Rod to Biogenesis owner Tony Bosch to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to New Times Managing Editor Tim Elfrink, who helps frame the story around his book, "Blood Sport: A-Rod and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era."

The result is a hilarious blend of true-life storytelling and kids in mustaches that The Playlist calls "absurdly amazing…or just plain absurd."

A few of those young actors are highlighted in the first trailer for the new documentary from Corben and his filmmaking partner, Alfred Spellman. The film premieres next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.