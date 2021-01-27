Here's a Video of the QAnon Congresswoman Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Last week, the nonprofit newsroom Mediaite uncovered old Facebook comments from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in which the freshman congresswoman indicated she believed the 2018 Parkland shooting was a "false flag."

Survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School quickly lashed out at Greene, who refused to apologize or clarify her remarks. Now, Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, has posted a 2018 video that shows Greene trailing student activist David Hogg in Washington, D.C., and calling him a "coward" with "George Soros funding." Hogg, who has advocated for more gun-safety laws, had come to the Capitol to push for so-called red-flag laws, which give police a mechanism to take weapons away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

In the video, Hogg politely ignores Greene, who follows him for a block or two while addressing the teen.

"He has nothing to say because there really isn't anything to say, you guys," Greene says to the person filming. "He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this. He has the walkway [sic] march, he's got the Women's March, and they're funding all this. Everytown Gun USA. They're all funding this stuff, OK?"

Greene, a Republican who was elected to Congress this past November, had no real political influence at the time and describes herself in the video simply as a "gun owner" and "American citizen."

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Here's a full transcript of Greene's comments:

David, why are you supporting the red-flag laws? If there had been, if Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Parkland, had done his job, then Nikolas Cruz wouldn't have killed anybody at your high school, or at least protected them. Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights, and why are you using kids to get — as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I'm an American citizen, I'm a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun for protection for myself, and you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights. You don't have anything to say for yourself? You can't defend your stance? How did you get over 30 appointments with senators? How did you get major press coverage on this issue? And how did you get kids? Why do you use kids? Why kids? If school zones were protected by security guards with guns, there would be no mass shootings at schools. Did you know that? The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun, and yet you're attacking our Second Amendment. You have nothing to say? No words. [Unintelligible] walking. He's got nothing to say. Sad. He has nothing to say because there really isn't anything to say, you guys. He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this. He has the walkaway march, he's got the Women's March, and they're funding all this. Everytown Gun USA. They're funding all this stuff, OK? That was David Hogg right there. David, we saw him right there inside the Senate building. He had 30, 30, um, appointments where he ran around and got to talk to senators. I got to talk to none. None! He had media coverage all over the place. I had zero. Guess what? I'm a gun owner, I'm an American citizen, and I have nothing, but this guy with his George Soros funding and his major liberal funding has got everything. I want you to think about that. That's where we are. And he's a coward. He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance.

Hogg tweeted several times about the video this morning, calling Greene a bully.

"After surviving gun violence this is just 1/10 of 1% of the harassment advocates for gun control have to deal with," he wrote in one tweet.

Hogg also said he has "never gotten a dime from Soros," a liberal-leaning philanthropist who has become a bogeyman for conservatives.

When pissed off young people do their job so well as 19 lobbyists the only conclusion you come to is that they are funded by Soros https://t.co/FrPDaUfAKq — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021

Greene has not yet publicly responded to the dustup.

The video showing Greene haranguing Hogg is only the latest in a series of controversies involving the congresswoman, who is best known for her support of the false QAnon conspiracy.

Last night, CNN reported that in Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019, Greene had expressed support for executing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats.

CNN also found comments in which Greene called Hogg "#littleHitler."

In a tweet, Greene called the "Fake News CNN" story a "hit piece" and asserted that "teams of people manage my pages," deflecting responsibility for the posts while not denying or condemning them.